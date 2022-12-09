WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 6, 2022: OUI Arrest; Gas Stolen; 10 Parking Tickets Issued For Violating Winter Parking Ban

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 8, 2022: Driver Served Summons; Electronics Stolen From Target; School Bus Citation
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, December 8, 2022:. Police issued a citation for failure to stop for a school bus on Salem Street. (7:04am) Ian Matthew Anderson (34, Nashua, NH) was served a summons for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 7, 2022: Police Make OUI Arrest & Drug Arrest
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, December 7, 2022:. Manager at Savers requested a temp agency employee be removed from property. Party was given a no trespass order and left the property. (8:17am) Mary Elisabeth Foley (42, North Billerica) was arrested for...
UPDATE: One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Dover, N.H.
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
Boston police investigating suspicious death at Roxbury apartment
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Roxbury. A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury for a wellness check of a resident on the 12 floor. Upon arrival, officers...
Boston Driver Went 'Rouge' When He Smashed Into NH State Trooper's Cruiser
No good deed goes unpunished for the New Hampshire trooper whose cruiser was smashed into by a Massachusetts driver while he was investigating the scene of another crash. Trooper Joshua Farmer was called to investigate a single vehicle crash on I-93 southbound near exit 14 in Cocord, NH, on Sunday Dec 11. around 6:00 p.m., New Hampshire State Police report.
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
Amesbury police investigating after multiple cars crash into houses
Amesbury police are investigating after several cars left the snowy roadway on Lake Shore Drive and ended up on the property of the residents. At least one vehicle flipped, destroying a fence in the process, and another could be seen wedged between two segments of another house. Another car further...
Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WCVB
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police are searching for a man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in the Massachusetts town. What makes this case unusual is that a Peabody police officer was one of the last people to see this man before he disappeared.
WPFO
New Hampshire Police makes 11 arrests at DUI checkpoint
PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police monitored a DUI checkpoint resulting in the issuance of 40 citations, 130 Warnings, and 11 arrests. On Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday, New Hampshire State police monitored a DUI checkpoint in conjunction with the Portsmouth Police Department.
Worcester police respond to 43 car crashes, 3 injured during snowstorm
Worcester saw its first real winter accumulation of snow Sunday into Monday and as the 2.5 inches of snow fell, police responded to 43 car crashes, according to Worcester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha. Between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, dispatch records show there were 39 crashes, according...
Owner Seeking Help After Vandals Cause $1K In Damage At Roller World In Saugus
A roller rink in Saugus is determined to not let vandals who caused $1,000 in damages skate by, says the rink's owner. Roller World, located near Route 1, was forced to close on Saturday Dec. 3 after discovering that vandals broke a heavy steel panic bar on a door to the rink's lobby area.&nbs…
Suspect Hangs From 12th Floor Window In Escape Attempt From Boston Police
SWAT officers pulled a suspect off the ledge after they tried to escape an altercation with police, authorities reported. Officers performing a wellbeing check on 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury found a "nonviable victim" at the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 11, according to the …
WCVB
Police: Body found in Boston high-rise apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a Boston high-rise apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, December 13, 2022: Wildwood School Building Committee To Meet; Blood Pressure Clinic At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, December 13, 2022:. The MSBA Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm via Zoom. Read the agenda HERE. Retired Shawsheen Tech School Superintendent Brad Jackson is one of the two candidates under consideration. The Appointing Committee...
Route 495 in Merrimac shut down after crash with ‘serious’ injury
UPDATE: MassDOT reopened the roadway shortly after 8:00 p.m. Route 495 in Merrimac was shut down after a crash with serious injuries. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., MassDOT advised travelers to avoid the road as first responders worked the scene. About an hour later, MassDOT stated that the roadway was still...
Wilmington Apple
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Emergency crews walk to crash in Orange due to ice
Crews are walking to the scene of an accident in Orange Sunday without their cars due to the icy conditions.
whdh.com
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
Police: Beverly woman killed after being struck by car in Salem parking lot
SALEM, Mass. — A Beverly woman lost her life after she was struck by a car in a Salem parking lot Friday morning. According to Salem police, Karen Raffa, 69, was hit while she was in the parking lot of the North Schore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Comments / 0