Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Transfer Portal: LSU Makes Elite DE Josaiah Stewart's Top Three Schools
Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Josiah Stewart on Friday and the elite transfer portal prospect has included LSU in his final three schools. LSU, along with Michigan and USC, will be Stewart's finalists before a decision is made. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in...
LSUSports.net
LSU's KJ Williams Named SEC Basketball Player Of The Week
BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after his outstanding performance in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest Saturday in Atlanta at Holiday Hoopsgiving. Williams, from Cleveland, Mississippi, had 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-9 from the...
LOOK: Brian Kelly, LSU Coaches Hit The Road to Visit Commits
Brian Kelly and his staff went coast-to-coast this week holding in-home visits with their 2023 commits. As they continue putting the final touches on this class ahead of Early Signing Day in less than two weeks, Kelly has his foot on the gas for a number of prospects. One visit...
LSUSports.net
December 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the December 2022 CCACSA’s...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LSU Dishes Out Major Transfer Portal Offer
LSU continues to attack positions of need in the transfer portal. On Friday, Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman/EDGE Josaiah Stewart. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change.
LSU announces cancellation of women’s basketball game against UNO
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is alerting fans about the cancellation of the women’s basketball game against UNO. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the PMAC on LSU’s campus. University officials said the game was canceled because of health and...
247Sports
2023 commit Tyree Adams ready to get to work at LSU
Looking at the plan for the four-star tackle prospect, how he fits into the youth movement expected to take place in this offensive line in 2023.
Is Pete Maravich the Best College Basketball Player Ever? We Rank Our Top 5
Where does Pete Maravich rank on our top-five list of all-time college basketball greats? The post Is Pete Maravich the Best College Basketball Player Ever? We Rank Our Top 5 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
theadvocate.com
Down by 20 points in first half, LSU basketball pulls out a 72-70 win over Wake Forest
ATLANTA — KJ Williams was credited with one assist in the box score of LSU’s game against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. But after pouring in 35 points and taking down 10 rebounds for his 30th career double-double, the fifth-year senior made one of those plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Impresses at 101 Showcase
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team previewed the 2023 squad during its annual Gym 101 showcase on Monday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. “I am really pleased with how we did,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We did 37 routines tonight, and certainly there were some execution things that we need to work on, but that’s to be expected the first time you get out here. You’re going to look a little rough around the edges, but I feel really good about the hit ratio. That’s what you want this time of year. As a coach, that’s about all you can ask for in the middle of December.”
brproud.com
SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
LSU honors Black pioneers, names building, programs in their honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is honoring Black pioneers by naming two programs and one building in their honor. The university’s design building will take on the name Julian T. White Hall. Meanwhile, LSU announced the naming of the Lutrill and Pearl Payne School of Education and the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School.
Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Dillard University has been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer graduate courses toward master’s degrees starting […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Returns To PMAC For Annual Showcase
BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics is set to preview the 2023 season for the annual Gym 101 showcase and fan fest at 6:30 p.m. CT Monday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Fan fest begins at 5:00 p.m. in front of the arena and will include photo stations,...
LSU Reveille
LSU Board of Supervisors votes to name schools, building after Black trailblazers
The LSU Board of Supervisors unanimously approved requests Friday to name two schools and a building on the main campus after Black trailblazers at the university. The names are of three students and a professor who broke barriers and set firsts for Black members of the university community in the 1950s and ‘60s.
LSU Reveille
Truck of recyclables contaminated after LSU versus Alabama game day, Facility Services offers solutions
A truck of recyclables was contaminated with trash during the LSU versus Alabama game on Nov. 5 at the National GameDay Recycling Challenge due to a miscommunication, according to campus sustainability. The GameDay Recycling Challenge is a nationwide competition between colleges and universities aimed toward recycling and reducing the waste...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree
Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
Comments / 0