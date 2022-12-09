Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Growing artisan food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped
Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
wcsx.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Waterford, Michigan Man Has to Convince His Wife He’s Not Joking About Lottery Win
You've heard of the boy who cried wolf? A Michigan man who won a Powerball jackpot says his wife didn't believe him when he called to tell her about his windfall. Clinton Llewelyn tells the Michigan Lottery that he plays the Powerball a few times a year and usually picks number combinations that represent family members' birthdays. That strategy paid off for the Waterford resident, as he won $200,800 on two tickets for the November 2 drawing.
These 4 Michigan cities are among the most "Magical Winter Wonderland Towns" in the U.S.
Michiganders won’t need to go far to experience winter “magic” this season! TripsToDiscover.com featured four Michigan cities on a list of the most “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”: Munising, Frankenmuth, Holland and Marquette.
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Michigan
Welcome to Flavortown.
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Master Home Inspector Warns Henry Ford Hospital’s Garage in Detroit Could Collapse
When a Master Home Inspector looks at you and says you have a structural issue that could possibly kill or hurt people, you'd think a company as well-known as Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit would take that seriously, but allegedly they aren't too concerned with the fact that apparently, their parking garage is in danger of partially collapsing.
Will it snow on Christmas in Metro Detroit? A big pattern shift improves chances
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Chilly changes are on the way to close out December with colder temps and higher chances of snow.
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
MetroTimes
The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Christmas movies filmed in Michigan to watch this season
Did you know Michigan is a filming location for a surprising number of Christmas movies? As you're gathering ideas for films to watch this holiday season, maybe add some of these to your list.
wrif.com
District 142 to Open in Wyandotte in March 2023, Offering a New Music Venue -Meltdown
A new live music venue will open its doors in Wyandotte in March of 2023, according to ClickonDetroit.com. :District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space,” ClickonDetroit.com. “It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.” This sounds really cool! I love Wyandotte…such a great town.
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
