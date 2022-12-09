ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped

Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Waterford, Michigan Man Has to Convince His Wife He’s Not Joking About Lottery Win

You've heard of the boy who cried wolf? A Michigan man who won a Powerball jackpot says his wife didn't believe him when he called to tell her about his windfall. Clinton Llewelyn tells the Michigan Lottery that he plays the Powerball a few times a year and usually picks number combinations that represent family members' birthdays. That strategy paid off for the Waterford resident, as he won $200,800 on two tickets for the November 2 drawing.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
1470 WFNT

Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV

After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Jason Carr terminated from WDIV

Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

District 142 to Open in Wyandotte in March 2023, Offering a New Music Venue -Meltdown

A new live music venue will open its doors in Wyandotte in March of 2023, according to ClickonDetroit.com. :District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space,” ClickonDetroit.com. “It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.” This sounds really cool! I love Wyandotte…such a great town.
WYANDOTTE, MI

