Read full article on original website
Related
John Lennon Went Into ‘Hysterics’ When He Learned ‘Soul Mate’ and Beatles’ Guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe Died
The Beatles had a fifth member in the early 1960s. Stuart Sutcliffe, the guitarist, died in 1962, which devastated John Lennon.
‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies in Apparent Suicide
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from Ellen DeGeneres’ show, has died in an apparent suicide, according to multiple reports. He was 40.“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife, 34-year-old Allison Holker, said in a statement to People magazine. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”Law enforcement sources told TMZ...
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Led Zeppelin’s Worst Concert Lasted Less Than an Hour, and They Never Returned to the Country Where It Happened
Led Zeppelin's worst concert ensured they never came close to returning to the country where it happened.
Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency
After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' alum, dead at 40
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" alum Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40.
Andrea Bocelli: Keeping Christmas all in the family
"Soulful" ... "soaring" … "transcendent" ... any number of adjectives cannot quite describe the voice of Andrea Bocelli. There's a reason the tenor has sold more than 80 million albums. And there's not just one Bocelli who sings. There's his daughter, Virginia, and his son, Matteo. And now, for the first time, they've recorded an album together for Christmas.
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
Aerosmith Cancel Rest of Las Vegas Residency Due to Steven Tyler’s Health
UPDATE (Dec. 8, 2022): Aerosmith have released another statement confirming they will cancel their last two scheduled Las Vegas residency on Dec. 8 and Dec. 11. It was previously stated that singer Steven Tyler had been feeling "unwell" and he has continued to be advised by doctors to not perform. Both the Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 shows.
Charley Crockett to Take his Brand of Country Music to Late Night Television
Charley Crockett is headed to late night television. He's one of the hottest rising stars in country music today, and come next Thursday he'll be singing in front of his biggest audience to date. Today Charley tweeted that he and his band the Blue Drifters will perform on Jimmy Kimmel...
George Harrison's elaborate prank on Phil Collins may be the funniest joke in rock history
George Harrison wasn't just a great musician, he was hilarious.
'Young Royals' renewed for third and final season
"Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg, will return for Season 3 on Netflix.
Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’
Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
Someone Swapped Metallica’s Vocals on ‘Lux Aeterna’ With ‘Hit the Lights’
Early response to Metallica's latest single, "Lux Æterna," had already included some comparison to "Hit the Lights," the signature Metallica song that opens 1983's Kill 'Em All. Now, one inventive fan has combined the two tracks — they mixed Metallica singer James Hetfield's lead vocals from "Hit the Lights"...
Blake Shelton Reveals the Cocktail-Fueled Inspiration for His Brand-New TV Series
The Voice coach Blake Shelton, 46, is partnering with Carson Daly on a new celebrity game show Barmageddon (Dec. 5 on USA Network) taking place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, where their celebrity friends will compete in over-the-top bar games. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host, Daly will be behind the bar and Shelton will take the stage with his house band for music sing-alongs.
Ticketmaster cancels general ticket sale for Taylor Swift tour after 'extraordinarily high demands'
Saying goodbye to the chance of getting Taylor Swift tickets is "Death By A Thousand Cuts" for some fans – Ticketmaster announced Thursday it had canceled a scheduled general public ticket sale for the pop star's upcoming Eras tour. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Comments / 0