TheDailyBeast

‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies in Apparent Suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from Ellen DeGeneres’ show, has died in an apparent suicide, according to multiple reports. He was 40.“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife, 34-year-old Allison Holker, said in a statement to People magazine. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”Law enforcement sources told TMZ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Andrea Bocelli: Keeping Christmas all in the family

"Soulful" ... "soaring" … "transcendent" ... any number of adjectives cannot quite describe the voice of Andrea Bocelli. There's a reason the tenor has sold more than 80 million albums. And there's not just one Bocelli who sings. There's his daughter, Virginia, and his son, Matteo. And now, for the first time, they've recorded an album together for Christmas.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project

Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Boot

Shania Twain Duets With Elton John + More On New Deluxe Edition of ‘Come On Over’

Just in time for the holidays, Shania Twain is revisiting her classic Come on Over album from 1997, and repackaging the original track list with some live superstar duets. According to People, a new deluxe edition of Come on Over expands the track list to include some duet versions of its songs that she has performed live over the past few years. One of those dates back to 1999: It's a live performance of "You're Still the One" that Twain gave in Miami from superstar pop duet partner Elton John.
Parade

Blake Shelton Reveals the Cocktail-Fueled Inspiration for His Brand-New TV Series

The Voice coach Blake Shelton, 46, is partnering with Carson Daly on a new celebrity game show Barmageddon (Dec. 5 on USA Network) taking place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, where their celebrity friends will compete in over-the-top bar games. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host, Daly will be behind the bar and Shelton will take the stage with his house band for music sing-alongs.
NASHVILLE, TN

