Read full article on original website
Related
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
CNBC
'We don’t lay off people’: This is how Bank of America's CEO plans to reduce employee levels
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have cut workers ahead of a possible economic downturn, but Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and his CFO have said they don't see the need for layoffs. That doesn't mean Bank of America's head count won't shrink as it looks to cut expenses. "We're...
Aging boomers are making it harder to tame inflation—and there are no quick solutions in sight
Older Americans aren’t returning to the workforce, and that has major implications for inflation and the U.S. economy long term.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Employment: Here Are 8 In-Demand Flex Jobs You Might Not Know You Could Do from Home
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world and rewrote the rules of work life, many employers have adopted more liberal policies about flexible work arrangements. These...
Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing
The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix.
aiexpress.io
How zero trust architecture reduces cyberthreat risk
For the previous three a long time, organizations have been constructing and optimizing complicated, wide-area, hub-and-spoke networks, connecting customers and branches to the info heart over personal networks. To entry an utility, customers needed to be on the trusted community. These hub-and-spoke networks have been secured with stacks of home equipment, corresponding to VPNs and firewalls, in a “fortress and moat” safety structure. This served organizations nicely when their purposes resided of their information facilities, however immediately, customers are extra cellular than ever, and securing them is usually a problem.
Cannabis giant Curaleaf just laid off over 200 employees as the industry's downturn deepens
"I don't like having to deliver this news, and we haven't reached this decision easily," Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin said in an email obtained by Insider.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Gen Z wants security more than a dream job. A look at their finances shows why.
Millennials told Gen Z job stability is overrated, but with a recession looming, some younger workers are prioritizing job security over all else.
CNBC
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
aiexpress.io
Interview: Martin Nix, Position Partners
In our annual Leaders Discussion board, we ask specialists to look forward into 2023. At this time we discuss expertise with Martin Nix. CEO of Place Companions since 2010, Martin Nix was a surveyor till 1984 earlier than becoming a member of Leica Geosystems the place he held administration roles till 2009. He’s Co-Chair of Dept of House Affairs, Area as Vital Infrastructure group, and has participated in working teams associated to house coverage and positioning infrastructure.
aiexpress.io
How Big Data Informs Park Planning
The sphere of parks and recreation is more and more turning into extra data-driven, with knowledge serving to to tell planning, decision-making, and useful resource allocation. This text by Kurt Buss discusses how knowledge evaluation and analysis by three nationwide organizations, together with the Nationwide Recreation and Park Affiliation (NRPA), the Belief for Public Land (TPL), and the Nationwide Affiliation of Realtors (NAR), are getting used to make sure and help the equitable distribution and provision of parks in communities throughout the nation. Particularly, the next sources are highlighted:
NBC San Diego
Long Covid Is Distorting the Labor Market — and That's Bad for the U.S. Economy
Long Covid is affecting how Americans work. Some are unable to work at all due to symptoms of the chronic illness. The overall labor impact of long Covid is tough to quantify. Estimates suggest hundreds of thousands to millions may be out of work, at a time when there are historic levels of job openings.
aiexpress.io
How Healthcare NLP Helps Payers Improve Risk Adjustment
As value-based care preparations proliferate all through the healthcare trade, correct danger adjustment has turn out to be extra essential for payers to make sure they’re correctly compensated for assuming better monetary danger for sufferers. In lots of value-based contracting agreements, and notably Medicare Benefit, well being plans obtain...
aiexpress.io
How xarvio Digital Farming Solutions accelerates its development with Amazon SageMaker geospatial capabilities
It is a visitor publish co-written by Julian Blau, Information Scientist at xarvio Digital Farming Options; BASF Digital Farming GmbH, and Antonio Rodriguez, AI/ML Specialist Options Architect at AWS. xarvio Digital Farming Options is a model from BASF Digital Farming GmbH, which is a part of BASF Agricultural Options division....
aiexpress.io
Remote browser isolation could be your secret superpower against phishing
Electronic mail is usually a double-edged sword. It’s one essentially the most important instruments for enterprise communication, and, on the identical time, it’s the primary risk vector for cybercriminals. Phishing emails are the Achilles heel of most organizations’ safety defenses. Regardless of many advances and enhancements in...
Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
aiexpress.io
Flow Engineering Raises $8.5M in Funding
Flow Engineering, a London, UK-based collaboration platform for {hardware} engineering groups designing complicated techniques, raised $8.5M in funding. The spherical was led by EQT Ventures, with participation from Backed VC, David Hegelson, Charlie Songhust, Kyle Parrish, and Matt Clifford. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional...
Comments / 0