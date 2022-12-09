Read full article on original website
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0152, or 1.95%, to $0.795. The Muscle Maker Inc. has recorded 15,586 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Pokemoto Crosses Milestone of 50 Franchise Agreements Signed.
Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2022: AJG,BX,TRI,TRI.TO,MSFT,SMMF,FBMS,HSBI
Financial stocks added moderate gains Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was gaining 0.8%, reversing a midday decline. Bitcoin was declining...
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the bank had...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
Interesting ARRY Put And Call Options For December 16th
Investors in Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the December 16th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARRY options chain for the new December 16th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
South African rand, stocks fall at start of busy data week
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand and stocks fell on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of a raft of local data. At 1532 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.5700 against the dollar, about 1.18% weaker than its Friday close. This week, domestic data that could influence...
2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022
The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
IJK, AXON, SCI, FIVE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) where we have detected an approximate $132.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 100,350,000 to 102,250,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJK, in trading today Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) is up about 1.4%, Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) is off about 0.3%, and Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) is higher by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Carnival (CCL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Carnival (CCL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Consumer Sector Update for 12/12/2022: WEBR, AN, PV, LANV
Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 0.4%. In company news, Weber (WEBR) surged more than 23% after the outdoor grill company agreed to a $3.7 billion private-equity buyout...
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.50, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic...
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SCHG
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHG ETF (Symbol: SCHG) where we have detected an approximate $119.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 240,150,000 to 242,200,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHG, versus its 200 day moving average:
Brookfield Asset Management Enters Oversold Territory (BAM)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $33.78, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed at $56.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
3 Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today
Dividend stocks are stocks that pay out a portion of the company’s profits to shareholders on a regular basis. These payouts, known as dividends, can be issued as cash payments or additional shares of stock. Dividend stocks are a type of investment that can provide income to investors, in addition to the potential for capital appreciation.
All You Need to Know About Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's...
