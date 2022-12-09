Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you canAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
Hey, Arnold! Vandegrift kicker nails game-winning FG, Vipers top Katy 38-35 in 6A-D2 semifinals
The Vipers won their second consecutive playoff game with a fourth-quarter field goal from Hayden Arnold and they're headed to the Class 6A-Division II title game with a 38-35 win over Katy on Saturday at the Alamodome.
North Shore snaps Westlake's 54-game streak, advances to 3rd straight 6A DI Texas football state championship
In a battle of undefeated, defending 6A Texas high school football state champions Saturday at Rice Stadium, the Galena Park North Shore Mustangs beat Austin Westlake 49-34 to snap the state's longest winning streak and punch their ticket to a third straight appearance in the 6A DI UIL Football State Championship game
247Sports
Gallery: Timpson-Refugio features trio of top junior prospects
CYPRESS, Texas - On Thursday evening outside of Houston, two of the top teams in Class 2A-Division I met in the state semifinals with a spot in the championship game on the line. Refugio was taking on Timpson, the top-ranked team in the state from wire to wire this year.
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Alabama: Cougars suffer first loss of season
The Cougars and Crimson Tide go head-to-head in a top-10 showdown at Fertitta Center.
Kelvin Sampson Laments No. 1 Houston’s Loss to No. 8 Alabama
The previously undefeated Cougars entered Saturday’s game with a 6-0 record at home.
New name on A&M's offensive coordinator search (VIP)
Texas A&M's search for an offensive coordinator took a surprising turn late this week when a new name surfaced that's well known to fans of the Aggies and college football as a whole. Find out more in Junction which is our premium message board community about who A&M's new play caller and show runner on that side of the ball might be.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: No. 1 Houston faces Alabama in top-10 showdown to highlight loaded Saturday
Houston is No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college college basketball rankings - and also No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings, KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com, EvanMiya.com, basically everywhere. In other words, humans and computers both agree, Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are awesome. But it is also true that among the four highest-rated undefeated teams - i.e. Houston, Purdue, Virginia and UConn - the Cougars are the only one that doesn't already have multiple Quadrant-1 wins or a victory over a school also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
KWTX
China Spring is heading back to the state championship
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring cougars are heading back to AT&T stadium with a chance to win another state title. The Cougars defeated Decatur 33-27 on Friday night in the 4A Division I semifinals.
papercitymag.com
UH Basketball Fans, Fertitta Center Prove to Big 12 Ready — Obsessing Over Alabama Loss Misses the Bigger Picture of Regular Top 10 Matchups to Come
On big game days, the Fertitta Center can be a big time atmosphere for college basketball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Every seat in the building is filled — and then some. There is a line of students outside hoping they’ll be somehow squeezed in. More than an hour before tipoff, the Fertitta Center is already buzzing, full of energy and people. Everyone talks about how rare this — and indeed, it’s the first time the University of Houston has ever hosted a game between two Top 10 basketball teams on its campus.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mattress Mack makes another big bet in Louisiana
Houston furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made another monster sports bet in Louisiana today, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, USA Today Network reports. Caesars spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox26houston.com
Houston radio legend Funky Larry Jones presented with honorary doctorate
HOUSTON - It's been a pretty eventful weekend for Houston's own radio legend Funky Larry Jones, who recently was presented with an honorary doctorate. This comes after the long-time Majic 102.1 DJ was inducted into the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame. A few days before that, Jones was granted a lifetime achievement award.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
KHOU
Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
Dr. Mini Vettical was a Baylor faculty member and worked primarily at Harris Health clinics. She was known as a shining light in the community.
spacecityweather.com
Some storms are possible late tonight, into Sunday morning
Good afternoon. We’re jumping in on a weekend afternoon to highlight the potential for thunderstorms overnight as a weak front moves into the region and stalls out. This should mostly be an issue for areas along and north of Interstate 10. The main threat should occur after midnight, so we don’t expect any disruptions for activities on Saturday afternoon and evening.
KWTX
Fire ravages Waco’s Tru Jamaica
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Imagine at a blink of an eye, your dreams go up in flames, that’s the reality for Aniceto Charles Jr. He said his favorite part about the job is getting to know his customers and form a connection. “They say, ‘Oh, we love this food....
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
fox26houston.com
1 killed after speeding pickup truck slams into other vehicle in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Houston has taken one person's life overnight Sunday and officers investigating if the driver in the striking vehicle was intoxicated. ALSO OVERNIGHT: 1 killed in T-bone crash with suspected drunk driver in South Houston. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 10100...
fox26houston.com
Cold front expected to bring storms to Houston early Sunday morning
A cold front will bringing a broken line of storms into the Houston area overnight into early Sunday morning. The rain should end around noon and milder temperatures will hang around Southeast Texas until a stronger front arrives on Tuesday. That will begin a much cooler and drier pattern.
