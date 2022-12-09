Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Rides Will Temporarily CLOSE on January 9th in Disneyland
Disney World is going through a historic transformation, but over at Disneyland Resort, things are changing too!. Mickey’s ToonTown is being revamped, and Tarzan’s Treehouse is getting an upgrade as well. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland in early 2023, there are some ride closures you might want to know about!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
disneytips.com
Disney Might Bring the Original Journey Into Imagination Back to EPCOT
Will the Walt Disney World Resort finally restore Journey Into Imagination with Figment to its beloved original EPCOT form? It could be be a real possibility?. The classic Journey Into Imagination ride opened in the 1980s at EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion and with it, introduced that lovable fellow, Figment. In the attraction, a character designed by Tony Baxter called the Dreamfinder and his sidekick, Figment the dragon, took EPCOT Center Guests through a world of creativity and expression.
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
disneytips.com
Have Disney Fans Moved on From This Once Viral Theme Park Souvenir?
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane back to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Disney announced that one of the limited-time souvenirs at this seasonal event would be a Figment popcorn bucket, and Guests lost it. While Figment had served as a sort of unofficial mascot...
WDW News Today
New Toy Story Holiday Ear Headband Debuts at Magic Kingdom
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and this new Toy Story holiday ear headband give some of our favorite toys their time to shine this holiday season. Buzz and Woody are always in the spotlight, but now Hamm and Bo Peep’s sheep get the love they deserve on this festive new ear headband found at The Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A, Both ears are topped with holiday ornament caps so that they resemble ball-shaped Christmas ornaments,
Where Do Service Dogs Wait at Disneyland When They Can't Go on a Ride?
"So cool they do this," said one Instagram user, while another wrote: "I'm glad she wasn't alone!"
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
disneytips.com
Disney Parks Immortalizes Cast Members in New ‘Frozen’ Themed Land
Disney recently paid homage to the Cast Members of its latest Disney Parks expansion project to celebrate a new construction milestone for an area inspired by Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019). It’s no secret that around the world, Disney fans and Cast Members alike have caught a case of...
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The New Iger Era is Here, Magic Keys Came and Went, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Begins!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 4th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. So much has happened while we were away, catch up with the latest Disney Parks news on ParskcCenter!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news...
WDW News Today
New ‘The Aristocats’ Dooney & Bourke Collection Released at Disneyland
The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Collection by artist Ann Shen has been released at Disney Clothiers in Disneyland Park featuring three signature bags inspired by Disney’s beloved “The Aristocats” feature everyone’s favorite felines. The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke 2022 Collection is the latest in the Disney...
WDW News Today
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Removed From Grizzly Peak Airfield Plane in Disney California Adventure
The Grizzly Peak Airfield plane is once again on display at Disney California Adventure. With construction walls down, this historic aircraft shines in new ways, radiating fresh intrigue into this piece of opening day history. The airplane has been a feature of Disney California Adventure since the park opened in...
WDW News Today
New $100 Gift Cards With Nightmare Before Christmas and Buzz Lightyear Pins From Disneyland
Give the gift of Disney this Christmas with these new gift cards including a limited edition holiday pin. We found these gift cards with pins at Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe in Disneyland Park, but they can be found in most locations where pins and gift cards are sold. They are each a limited edition size of 4,000 with a $100 minimum to activate the gift card.
