Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas

It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
A Woman Who "Abandoned" Her Newborn Daughter Wants to See Her 17 Years Later

There are many reasons a mother may choose to give up her child after birth - sometimes, she just doesn't feel ready to be a parent. Whatever the reason, it's not uncommon for mothers who've given up their kids to feel regret or longing later in life. And in some cases, as you're about to discover, they may even try to reconnect with them.
Father bursts into tears after young daughter adorably covers him with her coat as he slept

A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.
Husband and wife mistaken for father and daughter as he's so 'bald and tall' and she's 'baby faced'

A couple is often mistaken for father and daughter because the husband is bald and tall, and the wife has a baby face. Carolyn, a 30-year-old, and Drew Fultz, a 33-year-old, are often mistaken for father and daughter despite only having a three-year gap. She thinks it's because she is baby-faced and her husband’s bald. She also credits the mix-up to their large height difference - she is 5ft 4 whereas he is 6ft 6.
Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would

A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Dad won't let 20-year-old daughter move out: "Who will take care of me?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. The love between parents and children is unconditional and is often given as an example of pure affection, a bond that can't be broken. The love will be there for life but is that compatible with living separately?

