Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
A successful end to rifle deer season
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
Maxine — 16 To The Rescue
FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
WFMZ-TV Online
Chilly temperatures for some time; quiet first half of week, maybe wintry late week
TONIGHT: Some lingering rain/snow early; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Little or no additional snow accumulation but watch for icy spots. Low: 30. MONDAY: Chilly with clouds giving way to some sun. High: 41. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 20. FORECAST SUMMARY. As expected, Sunday was a cloudy and gloomy...
Walmart CEO warns stores could close if shoplifting problem persists
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Both Dickson City and Taylor police say they often see a spike in shoplifting during the holiday season, but it's really a year-round problem. Apparently, we're not alone in Lackawanna County. The heads of both Target and Walmart have recently spoken about the rise in retail theft. Target's CFO says it's up 50 percent from last year.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Long Pond
Even luxury in the Poconos has a certain simplicity about it. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t grand, as this custom-built house demonstrates. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I have been known to say from time...
Broome, Tioga, Susquehanna, Bradford High COVID Transmission Risk
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention has moved Broome, Tioga, Bradford and Susquehanna Counties in the Twin Tiers into the “HIGH” category for risk of community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC updates its weekly COVID-10 County Check on Thursdays. Prior to the weekly revision dated December...
NJ officials not surprised by low number of bears killed so far in hunt
Just 21 bears had been reported to weigh stations after the first full day of New Jersey's bear hunt this week, but officials were not surprised by the low numbers, given the foggy and damp weather and the court-ordered delay in the season's start. Dave Golden, the state's assistant commissioner...
Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird
The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
One dead after fire in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire in Luzerne County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along East Union Street in Nanticoke. Officials say one person was discovered dead inside the home. Fire damage was contained to the basement. The Red Cross is...
Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
westmilfordmessenger.com
48 bears killed so far in hunt
Nearly half of the black bears killed so far in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data. Forty-eight bears had been killed as of Thursday, Dec. 8; 21 were taken in Sussex County. Thirteen were killed in Warren County,...
One dead, three displaced by Nanticoke fire
NANTICOKE — A fire that broke out inside a Union Street residence in Nanticoke on Saturday left one dead and three displaced, according to the Nanticoke City Fire Department. A news release posted to the department’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon detailed the incident, to which firefighters from Nanticoke,...
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for early Sunday
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 5:00AM Sunday, December 11th until 7:00AM Monday, December 12th. The area in the Advisory includes Oneida, Madison, Otsego, Chenango and Delaware counties. Snow is expected in the Advisory area. Total snow accumulations...
Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
News 12
'We went to almost every area:' Searchers puzzled over case of missing woman found dead in Goshen pond
People involved in the search for a missing Hudson Valley woman who was discovered in a submerged vehicle on Thursday are puzzled as to how she could have been overlooked during initial search efforts. Domingo Ramos, of Keep Hope Alive 845, a group that had been spreading awareness about the...
Body of Missing Woman Found in Goshen New York, Submerged in Car
The sad discovery happened in Orange County on Thursday, December 8th. Earlier this week we told you about a woman from Orange County that went missing on November 30th, friends and family shared pictures and information about 45-year-old Nicole Brown, who was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
