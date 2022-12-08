ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

A successful end to rifle deer season

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled. "Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Maxine — 16 To The Rescue

FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
FORTY FORT, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Long Pond

Even luxury in the Poconos has a certain simplicity about it. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t grand, as this custom-built house demonstrates. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I have been known to say from time...
LONG POND, PA
WBRE

Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird

The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after fire in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire in Luzerne County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along East Union Street in Nanticoke. Officials say one person was discovered dead inside the home. Fire damage was contained to the basement. The Red Cross is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
westmilfordmessenger.com

48 bears killed so far in hunt

Nearly half of the black bears killed so far in the state hunt, which began Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, were taken in Sussex County, according to state data. Forty-eight bears had been killed as of Thursday, Dec. 8; 21 were taken in Sussex County. Thirteen were killed in Warren County,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Times Leader

One dead, three displaced by Nanticoke fire

NANTICOKE — A fire that broke out inside a Union Street residence in Nanticoke on Saturday left one dead and three displaced, according to the Nanticoke City Fire Department. A news release posted to the department’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon detailed the incident, to which firefighters from Nanticoke,...
NANTICOKE, PA
cnyhomepage.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for early Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 5:00AM Sunday, December 11th until 7:00AM Monday, December 12th. The area in the Advisory includes Oneida, Madison, Otsego, Chenango and Delaware counties. Snow is expected in the Advisory area. Total snow accumulations...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WBRE

Woman accused of urinating on PSP barrack floors

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman after they say she harassed multiple people and urinated on police barracks floors. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called for an incident occurring at a home in Middle Smithfield Township. Police said they detained a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg. PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy