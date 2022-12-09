ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

wgnradio.com

Kathy Hart remembers her loyal Chicago listeners

Radio personality and creator of Gritology.com Kathy Hart joins Bob Sirott to talk about how great Chicago’s radio listeners are, her website, and why she created it. She also discusses discoveries about herself through her healing journey, her memoir, and a Montana retreat she is putting together.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Naperville Home Offers Luxury, Charm Near Seven Bridges Ice Arena

NAPERVILLE, IL — This charming home is conveniently located within a short drive of downtown Naperville, Seven Bridges Ice Arena, Morton Arboretum and other local attractions. Stay warm and cozy in winter as you nestle up close to your gas fireplace. There’s a wood burning fireplace in the basement,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!

Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago area shelters participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want a puppy for Hanukkah or Christmas, you can adopt one for a discount at some local shelters.But you'll have to hurry. You're running out of time to take advantage of the "Empty the Shelters" event.You can give a cat or dog a forever home for just $50. Ten shelters across the Chicago area are taking part.
CHICAGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.

Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

$450K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Oswego

OSWEGO, Ill. — One lucky Illinois Lottery player is nearly a half-million dollars richer, before taxes, after winning a state lottery jackpot. The recent jackpot-winning ticket was sold on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Rt. 34 in Oswego with the winning numbers: 9 – 11 – 26 – 39 […]
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'He's a liar. He's a con artist'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest suburban man is in a Lake County court at this hour.He's facing the first of four trials where he's accused of conning his friends out of nearly a million dollars.CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose accused scammer Rick Dugo. He's on trial for scams he's accused committing in 2018.But the CBS 2 investigation revealed Dugo's accusers go back 20 years, and there are dozens of them. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has more information on his day in court. In a Lake County courtroom, prosecutors began their opening statement by describing Dugo...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles

NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
NILES, IL
CBS Chicago

Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL

