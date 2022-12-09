Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aurora city council recognizes Sewa Diwali food donationStealthy2009Aurora, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant? Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved. “This plant is going […]
947wls.com
Woodstock’s main street could be crowned ‘Merriest Main Street’ in the US
What’s the “merriest main street” in the United States? One Chicago suburb might be home to that answer…. The TODAY Show is hosting a “Merriest Main Street” contest as part of their “Countdown to Christmas.” They’ve been checking out historical neighborhoods that are all decked out for the holiday season.
wgnradio.com
Kathy Hart remembers her loyal Chicago listeners
Radio personality and creator of Gritology.com Kathy Hart joins Bob Sirott to talk about how great Chicago’s radio listeners are, her website, and why she created it. She also discusses discoveries about herself through her healing journey, her memoir, and a Montana retreat she is putting together.
Illinois Crowns Hallmark Classic as Best Christmas Movie Of All Time
We all have a favorite Christmas movie. Does your happen to be Illinois' favorite?. If it were me, I would've guessed 'Elf', 'A Charlie Brown Christmas', or 'The Grinch' as Illinois' favorite, but I guessed wrong - so far off. The most popular Christmas movie in Illinois is undoubtedly the...
Did Rockford, Illinois Aldi Stores Stop Selling Skim Milk?
I will admit that I don't get to Aldi as much as I used to now that we live outside of Rockford, but for the last few months when I've stopped at a store I walk out of there with no milk. Why?. Here's the thing, my family drinks a...
napervillelocal.com
Naperville Home Offers Luxury, Charm Near Seven Bridges Ice Arena
NAPERVILLE, IL — This charming home is conveniently located within a short drive of downtown Naperville, Seven Bridges Ice Arena, Morton Arboretum and other local attractions. Stay warm and cozy in winter as you nestle up close to your gas fireplace. There’s a wood burning fireplace in the basement,...
959theriver.com
Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!
Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
Chicago area shelters participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want a puppy for Hanukkah or Christmas, you can adopt one for a discount at some local shelters.But you'll have to hurry. You're running out of time to take advantage of the "Empty the Shelters" event.You can give a cat or dog a forever home for just $50. Ten shelters across the Chicago area are taking part.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.
Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
Daughter's TikTok Seeking Customers for Mom's Empty Glenview Taco Shop Goes Viral
A suburban Chicago taco shop went viral after the owner's daughter posted a message asking for customers for her mom for Christmas -- and TikTokers delivered in a big way. TikTok user @marcatostacc posted a video this week showing her mom's empty Glenview taco restaurant. "It breaks my heart to...
$450K Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Oswego
OSWEGO, Ill. — One lucky Illinois Lottery player is nearly a half-million dollars richer, before taxes, after winning a state lottery jackpot. The recent jackpot-winning ticket was sold on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Rt. 34 in Oswego with the winning numbers: 9 – 11 – 26 – 39 […]
'A Christmas miracle': Daughter's TikTok video brings influx of customers to mom's empty taco shop
The daughter of a suburban taco shop owner asked for more customers for her mother for Christmas.
McHenry funeral home seeks liquor license
As more families shift to cremation, the funeral home owner said they are looking for ways to celebrate someone's life.
'He's a liar. He's a con artist'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest suburban man is in a Lake County court at this hour.He's facing the first of four trials where he's accused of conning his friends out of nearly a million dollars.CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose accused scammer Rick Dugo. He's on trial for scams he's accused committing in 2018.But the CBS 2 investigation revealed Dugo's accusers go back 20 years, and there are dozens of them. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has more information on his day in court. In a Lake County courtroom, prosecutors began their opening statement by describing Dugo...
fox32chicago.com
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday fun
Read on to find ice bumper car locations in Chicago. Ice skating can be difficult, requires skill, and hurts when you fall. If you'd like some winter fun on ice that's a bit easier to navigate, give bumper cars a try.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
Rockford woman making the West side shine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
