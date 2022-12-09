ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynnewood, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Norristown to Deploy License Plate Detection to Identify Drivers Maneuvering around Stopped School Buses

Starting in Jan. 2023, Norristown School District buses will have license detection technology to identify impatient drivers passing their school buses during stops. Norristown drivers who let their elapsed patience awaiting school kids boarding a stopped, flashing bus had best calm down in early 2023. Justin Heinze, Norristown Patch, reported on a high-tech license plate detection system coming to the ubiquitous morning yellow transport.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say

A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
PIX11

Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Vehicle Flips After Crash In Bensalem

Two vehicles collided earlier this afternoon at the intersection of Dunksferry Road and Atlantic Avenue, in Bensalem Twp. At least one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Original dispatch reported people trapped. Firefighters arrived and found that was not the case. Police said the injuries were not...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Archdiocese to Close Two Area Church Properties

PHILADELPHIA PA – Roman Catholic Church buildings in Phoenixville and East Greenville that are either currently unused or no longer considered necessary will be officially closed effective Jan. 23 (2023; Monday) and no longer will be available as places of worship, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday (Dec. 11, 2022). The real estate parcels may later be offered for sale, it indicated.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
penncapital-star.com

DCED opens application for Whole-Home Repairs Program. Here’s what to know

Applications for a $120 million home repair program officially opened for Pennsylvania counties this week. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced that Pennsylvania counties and eligible nonprofits can now apply for the Whole-Home Repairs Program, which passed with the most recent state budget and aims to address housing insecurity, safety, accessibility, and weatherization.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

