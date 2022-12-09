Read full article on original website
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Overturned tanker caused backup on Route 202 ramp in Upper Merion Township
Officials said the fuel, which appears to be home heating oil, was leaking onto the ramp.
Philly breaks ground on 1st affordable homes for purchase in new city program
Philadelphia officials broke ground Monday on a development of 25 new affordable homes for purchase, the first being built under City Council’s Neighborhood Preservation Initiative.
Montgomery County proposes a real estate tax hike and employee salary bump in 2023 budget
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Montgomery County faces a $18.6 million deficit next year. In hopes of increasing county revenue, the county has proposed a real estate tax hike in the 2023 budget.
Hatboro School Board OKs Bids on New Middle School to Replace Its ‘Duck-and-Cover’ Eisenhower-Era One
Artist's rendering of the new appearance of Keith Valley Middle School in Hatboro. The Hatboro-Horsham School Board voted unanimously to award bids for the construction of a new Keith Valley Middle School. Dino Ciliberti sharpened his No. 2 pencil to write the story for the Hatboro-Horsham Patch. Discussion on a...
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks Electric
BENSALEM, Pa. -- Truckers and motorists in lower Bucks County, Pa., recently saw the lights turn green on two transportation ventures – one to electrify diesel trucks locally, the other the completion of the $94.5 million U.S. Rote 1 improvement project here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
PennDOT hosting job fairs in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties
PennDOT is hosting four jobs across the Delaware Valley this week.
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
Norristown to Deploy License Plate Detection to Identify Drivers Maneuvering around Stopped School Buses
Starting in Jan. 2023, Norristown School District buses will have license detection technology to identify impatient drivers passing their school buses during stops. Norristown drivers who let their elapsed patience awaiting school kids boarding a stopped, flashing bus had best calm down in early 2023. Justin Heinze, Norristown Patch, reported on a high-tech license plate detection system coming to the ubiquitous morning yellow transport.
Bucks County Police Chief Investigated Recently-Solved ‘Boy in the Box’ Case Decades Ago
After decades of wondering what would come of an infamous case he investigated, a Bucks County police chief’s involvement is being remembered. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the police chief for the Bensalem Patch. Kenneth Coluzzi, the Police Chief for Lower Makefield Township, has a special connection to the infamous...
Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say
A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
fox29.com
Pennsylvania school board director who refused to vote for ‘cis White male’ president resigns
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A school board member in Montgomery County has decided to resign over a controversial statement that called electing a ‘cis White male’ for president "sending the wrong message." Upper Moreland School District board member Jennifer Solot made the comments as the acting president during an...
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
delawarevalleynews.com
Vehicle Flips After Crash In Bensalem
Two vehicles collided earlier this afternoon at the intersection of Dunksferry Road and Atlantic Avenue, in Bensalem Twp. At least one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Original dispatch reported people trapped. Firefighters arrived and found that was not the case. Police said the injuries were not...
sanatogapost.com
Archdiocese to Close Two Area Church Properties
PHILADELPHIA PA – Roman Catholic Church buildings in Phoenixville and East Greenville that are either currently unused or no longer considered necessary will be officially closed effective Jan. 23 (2023; Monday) and no longer will be available as places of worship, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday (Dec. 11, 2022). The real estate parcels may later be offered for sale, it indicated.
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Man Steals Section of Railing Surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall
Police are searching for a man who was caught on video stealing a section of the railing that surrounds Philadelphia’s City Hall. Video shows the unidentified man taking a piece of the railing along 1400 JFK Boulevard around 6:25 a.m. on December 8. He then leaves the area while pushing a red shopping cart.
penncapital-star.com
DCED opens application for Whole-Home Repairs Program. Here’s what to know
Applications for a $120 million home repair program officially opened for Pennsylvania counties this week. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced that Pennsylvania counties and eligible nonprofits can now apply for the Whole-Home Repairs Program, which passed with the most recent state budget and aims to address housing insecurity, safety, accessibility, and weatherization.
