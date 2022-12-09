Read full article on original website
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Anita Louise Benfield
Anita Louise Benfield, 75, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on December 10, 2022. She was born on August 31, 1947, in North Wilkesboro, N.C. to the late Isabelle Bowers and Glenn Bowers. Anita was a very devoted wife to June. She especially enjoyed serving as his “roadie” and supporting him...
Melvin Eugene Fulbright
Melvin Eugene Fulbright, 79 of Statesville, N.C., passed away on December 12, 2022. Melvin was born in Iredell County in 1943 to the late Euphia and Noel Fulbright. He was one of 14 siblings, seven boys and seven girls. He was predeceased by 11 siblings; his wife of 41 years Mary Lois; and his son Chip.
Rita Hagler Blackwelder
Rita Hagler Blackwelder, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away in her home on Friday, December 9, 2022, after a long battle of declining health. She was born in Charlotte, N.C., to the late James Newton Hagler and late Georgia Lee Ingram. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior.
Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont launches career exploration program with help of community partners (Photos)
The Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont has launched a career exploration program with the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce. During the recent kick-off event, the program for middle and high school students introduced the students to multiple career opportunities. Beth Packman, who will take over as chamber chair...
Thomas Edward Cousar
Thomas Edward Cousar, 51, of Troutman, N.C., died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his residence. A native of Cabarrus County, N.C., he was the son of the late Amos McIlwain and Mathalene Cousar. He was the Bishop of the Stepping Stone to the Throne Church. Bishop Cousar is survived...
Gladys Baldwin Minton
Gladys Irene Baldwin Minton, 90, passed away December 13, 2022, at Maple Leaf in Statesville, N.C. She was born May 12, 1932, in Wilkes County to the late Noah Lewis Baldwin and Ettie Dula Baldwin. Gladys worked at Iredell Memorial Hospital and was a faithful member of Living Word Ministries.
Claire Todaro Marcy
Claire Todaro Marcy, 87, of Mooresville, N.C. passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Charles and Esther Zollo Todaro. She attended Harbor Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. Claire was strong in her faith. She lived her life for...
Kyle Lee Beaver
Kyle Lee Beaver, 81, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 8, 1941, in Landis, N.C., to the late Carl and Evelyn Cook Beaver. Mr. Beaver was a graduate of Landis High School. He worked in accounting at Burlington Industries with his wife Joyce and later retired from Hoechst Celanese. After his retirement, he worked at the ABC Store in Mooresville.
Bobby Wayne Harwell Sr.
Bobby Wayne Harwell Sr., 84 of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Mr. Harwell was born in Iredell County, N.C., on July 12, 1938, the son of the late Roy B. Harwell and Lena Hefner Harwell. He was a graduate of Statesville High School, Class of 1956. In June of 1957, Bobby married the love of his life, Judy Hinson, who survives.
MGSD Board of Education appoints principal for new Selma Burke Middle School
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education has approved the appointment of Daniel Miller as the principal of the new Selma Burke Middle School, which is scheduled to open for the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Miller will begin this position in January 2023 to start the “monumental...
Willene Wyatt Melton
Willene Wyatt Melton, 63, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born on March 16, 1959, in Athens, Ga., to the late William and Ruth Shellnut Wyatt. Mrs. Melton attended Eastway Baptist Church in Charlotte. She enjoyed going to Applebee’s with her sister, shopping, and watching Hallmark movies. She loved her family and spending time with them.
As COVID-19 cases increase, NCDHHS launches telemedicine program to improve access to lifesaving treatments
RALEIGH — People who test positive for COVID-19, particularly those who are uninsured or don’t have a primary care doctor, will have better access to treatments thanks to a time-limited telemedicine program launched by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with StarMed Healthcare. The...
I-SS Board disregards state law, approves ‘early start’ option for 2023-2024 school year
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education adopted the “early start” option for the 2023-2024 school year on Monday night following a spirited debate on whether the district should do what’s best for students or continue to follow a law that board members don’t like. Under the...
North Iredell High FFA teams qualify for state cattle working contest
North Iredell High school FFA members recently competed in the regional cattle working contest. During the competition, FFA members are required to identify beef cattle breeds, feeds, and animal husbandry equipment and then take a knowledge test regarding cattle. FFA members also take the Beef Quality Assurance certification test. Beef...
Statesville police investigating weekend shooting on Clay Street
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Clay Street on Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to the area around 8:55 p.m., according to an SPD news release. Patrol officers arrived on scene and located Statesville resident William Gregory Samuels, 32, who had...
Two men plead guilty to murder, attempted murder in double shooting in Statesville
Two suspects in a June 2019 shooting that claimed the life of a Statesville man and injured his brother will spend more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felony charges in Iredell County Superior Court on Monday. Azontay Vontazius Sherrill, 21, of Statesville and Quinton Queshon...
