Kyle Lee Beaver, 81, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 8, 1941, in Landis, N.C., to the late Carl and Evelyn Cook Beaver. Mr. Beaver was a graduate of Landis High School. He worked in accounting at Burlington Industries with his wife Joyce and later retired from Hoechst Celanese. After his retirement, he worked at the ABC Store in Mooresville.

