Anita Louise Benfield

Anita Louise Benfield, 75, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on December 10, 2022. She was born on August 31, 1947, in North Wilkesboro, N.C. to the late Isabelle Bowers and Glenn Bowers. Anita was a very devoted wife to June. She especially enjoyed serving as his “roadie” and supporting him...
Melvin Eugene Fulbright

Melvin Eugene Fulbright, 79 of Statesville, N.C., passed away on December 12, 2022. Melvin was born in Iredell County in 1943 to the late Euphia and Noel Fulbright. He was one of 14 siblings, seven boys and seven girls. He was predeceased by 11 siblings; his wife of 41 years Mary Lois; and his son Chip.
Rita Hagler Blackwelder

Rita Hagler Blackwelder, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away in her home on Friday, December 9, 2022, after a long battle of declining health. She was born in Charlotte, N.C., to the late James Newton Hagler and late Georgia Lee Ingram. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior.
Thomas Edward Cousar

Thomas Edward Cousar, 51, of Troutman, N.C., died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his residence. A native of Cabarrus County, N.C., he was the son of the late Amos McIlwain and Mathalene Cousar. He was the Bishop of the Stepping Stone to the Throne Church. Bishop Cousar is survived...
Gladys Baldwin Minton

Gladys Irene Baldwin Minton, 90, passed away December 13, 2022, at Maple Leaf in Statesville, N.C. She was born May 12, 1932, in Wilkes County to the late Noah Lewis Baldwin and Ettie Dula Baldwin. Gladys worked at Iredell Memorial Hospital and was a faithful member of Living Word Ministries.
Claire Todaro Marcy

Claire Todaro Marcy, 87, of Mooresville, N.C. passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Charles and Esther Zollo Todaro. She attended Harbor Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. Claire was strong in her faith. She lived her life for...
Kyle Lee Beaver

Kyle Lee Beaver, 81, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 8, 1941, in Landis, N.C., to the late Carl and Evelyn Cook Beaver. Mr. Beaver was a graduate of Landis High School. He worked in accounting at Burlington Industries with his wife Joyce and later retired from Hoechst Celanese. After his retirement, he worked at the ABC Store in Mooresville.
Bobby Wayne Harwell Sr.

Bobby Wayne Harwell Sr., 84 of Statesville, N.C., passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Mr. Harwell was born in Iredell County, N.C., on July 12, 1938, the son of the late Roy B. Harwell and Lena Hefner Harwell. He was a graduate of Statesville High School, Class of 1956. In June of 1957, Bobby married the love of his life, Judy Hinson, who survives.
Willene Wyatt Melton

Willene Wyatt Melton, 63, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. She was born on March 16, 1959, in Athens, Ga., to the late William and Ruth Shellnut Wyatt. Mrs. Melton attended Eastway Baptist Church in Charlotte. She enjoyed going to Applebee’s with her sister, shopping, and watching Hallmark movies. She loved her family and spending time with them.
North Iredell High FFA teams qualify for state cattle working contest

North Iredell High school FFA members recently competed in the regional cattle working contest. During the competition, FFA members are required to identify beef cattle breeds, feeds, and animal husbandry equipment and then take a knowledge test regarding cattle. FFA members also take the Beef Quality Assurance certification test. Beef...
Statesville police investigating weekend shooting on Clay Street

The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Clay Street on Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to the area around 8:55 p.m., according to an SPD news release. Patrol officers arrived on scene and located Statesville resident William Gregory Samuels, 32, who had...
