photo credit: The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors this week approved $4 million for projects that tackle homelessness. The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, federal legislation to inject cash into communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the money is being earmarked for a more robust housing plan that is designed to increase rental units and help people at risk of homelessness hold on to their housing. The money will fund five different approaches. About $2.6 million will go to the Community Housing Connection service, which locates existing properties and provides incentives to landlords to rent to people...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO