INDIANAPOLIS — Stephen Curry started Wednesday night unsure whether he would play at Indiana because of a sore right knee.He finished it in the locker room with an injured left shoulder.The eight-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA career leader in 3-pointers is expected to have an MRI on Thursday after leaving during the third quarter of Golden State's 125-119 loss at Indiana.Curry was injured with about two minutes left in the third quarter as the Warriors tried to rally from a 20-point halftime deficit. His three-point play with 4:16 to go in the third got Golden State within 83-80.But when Pacers...

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO