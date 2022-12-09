ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

China creates real-life Harry Potter ‘invisibility cloak’ that blocks wearer from security cameras & can fool AI

By Iona Cleave
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25u1hr_0jdfu1zG00

CHINESE university students have created a high-tech coat that allows the wearer to be "invisible" by baffling security cameras.

The mystical coat disguises its own remarkable function – an ability for a human to be seen, but not detected, and it has the potential to transform the modern battlefield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qi7zl_0jdfu1zG00
The InvisDefense looks like a normal coat, but it has the power to blind computers Credit: Wei Hui/Weibo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPp4R_0jdfu1zG00
The wearer is not detected as human by AI-controlled security systems Credit: Wei Hui/Weibo

A team at Wuhan University created the InvisDefense so that humans could stealthy evade security camera systems controlled by artificial intelligence.

Unlike in Harry Potter, magic is not behind the invisibility. Advanced algorithms create patterns, which camouflage the wearer from the eagle eyes of machines.

By day, the patterns work to blind cameras, whilst at night the patterns emit bizarre heat signals to confuse infrared cameras.

The groundbreaking coat also has the potential to obscure some detection systems in self-driving cars. However, it wouldn’t fool human-controlled recognition systems or human drivers.

Professor Wang Zheng, who oversaw the project said: “Nowadays, many surveillance devices can detect human bodies. Cameras on the road have pedestrian detection functions and smart cars can identify pedestrians, roads and obstacles,” he told the South China Morning Post.

“Our Invisdefense allows the camera to capture you, but it cannot tell if you are human.”

It's the first of its kind to avoid public pedestrian detection and it took the team over 700 failures to get it just right.

It then took home first place in a Huawei Technology contest and will be presented at the AAAI 2023 AI Conference in the US in February.

The dream coat, in all of its technical beauty, would also be cheap.

Wei Hui, the mastermind PhD student behind the coat’s crazy algorithm, has estimated each one would only cost 500 yuan (£59).

But its true appeal is that the coat stands out in its industry by being able to blend in.

“Traditionally, researchers used bright images to interfere with machine vision and it did work..but it stands out to human eyes, making the user even more conspicuous, explained Wei Hui.

“We use algorithms to design the least conspicuous patterns that can disable computer vision.”

For military purposes, the “invisibility cloak” holds huge significance.

If the coat's technology was used in military uniforms, soldiers could theoretically avoid detection by drones or AI-controlled units - changing the modern battlefield.

Researchers may also be able to use the Wuhan team’s new creation to fix existing loopholes and faults in AI and recognition technologies.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines

The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
yankodesign.com

This futuristic-looking phone controller puts a literal spin on shooting videos

Many of us today use our smartphones not only to take pictures but also to record videos. Some even use their mobile devices to play games that require them to point their phones’ cameras at certain things or people. In fact, some think that this kind of augmented reality or AR experience could become more commonplace in the future. Holding our phones in our hands for these seems like the most natural way to use them, but they might not be the most efficient nor the safest. Monopods, a.k.a. the notorious selfie sticks, at one point became so popular exactly because of that, while phone gimbals also started popping to give budding filmmakers a hand. AR gamers, however, don’t neatly fit these groups, so this concept of a gun-shaped phone controller tries to envision what their future could look like, presuming this type of gaming actually takes off.
NBC News

Those AI portraits everywhere may pose a data security threat, experts say

Digital portraits made with artificial intelligence are all over the internet and look vibrant, imaginative and enticing ... but they also may be used to compile user data, experts say. Social media is covered in fantastical portraits created by Lensa AI, a photo-editing app that released a "magic avatar" feature...
Phone Arena

It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations

Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
Nick Davis

People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job

Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Futurism

Amazon Says It'll Pay You $2 Per Month to Spy on Your Phone's Internet Traffic

Allow an overbearing tech conglomerate to see traffic coming out of your phone, and you can clinch yourself a cool $2 a month. That kind of minuscule moneymaking deal is what Amazon is offering customers as part of its invite-only Amazon Shopper Panel, Insider reports. Select customers can use an associated app to submit photos of receipts for ten bucks, complete surveys for cash — and most invasively of all, allow the app to spy on your phone's traffic.
Maya Devi

A Bay Area Man From 1953 Predicted Smartphones, Video Calls and Apple Watches

A Bay Area man predicted in 1953 that humans would have smartphones and smartwatches, and make video calls. When rotary phones were considered a luxury, the President of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Mark R. Sullivan, predicted the future of cell phones. He foretold that humans would have smartphones that will let them make video calls and carry around watches that can be used as phones.
CBS Austin

New software allows deaf people to see conversations as subtitles on AR glasses

What if it was possible to virtually subtitle almost any aspect of your daily life? To help people communicate, summarize meetings, recall people's names and more! Dan Scarfe, CEO, of the trailblazing tech company, Xrai Glass, whose software has recently allowed deaf people to ‘see’ conversations as subtitles on augmented reality glasses, is here to share more about their new features.
Android Authority

New Google Camera update revives a key Pixel feature for older phones

The Frequent Faces feature was disabled earlier this year, but it's back on older phones. The Google Camera 8.7 update is now being pushed out to older Pixel phones. This camera app update revives Google’s previously disabled Frequent Faces feature. The Google Camera 8.7 update has been available on...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
908K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy