We have seen a ton of WWE returns under Triple H since he took over during the summer, which begs the question of when is it enough?. People draw the comparison to all of the returns and debuts in AEW. Sometimes it is easy to forget that WWE under Vince McMahon released over 200 wrestlers over the last two years since the start of the pandemic. The rosters were so depleted over the last two years that the depth of the Raw and Smackdown was so bad that it was actively hurting the show. One of the reasons I have given Triple H a pass is that most of the talent he has brought in were talents that WWE released over the last two years. It’s not just random talents that got released elsewhere. Now, I do think that they could use some fresh new talent, but pretty much all of the returns you’ve seen were just correcting the mistakes of the previous regime.

14 HOURS AGO