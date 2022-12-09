Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Gable Steveson Appears On SmackDown With Kurt Angle
Gable Steveson made his Smackdown debut to join in on the celebration for Kurt Angle’s birthday. The connection between Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson is an obvious one. They are the only two Olympic Gold Medalists in WWE history. Angle won (with a broken freakin’ neck) Olympic Gold as a freestyle wrestler at the Atlanta Summer Olympics in 1996. Steveson won Olympic Gold as a freestyle wrestler at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which were pushed back one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the games from happening in 2020.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Riddle’s WWE Absence Due To Second Failed Drug Test
A new report sheds light on the reason behind Matt Riddle being written off television on last week’s WWE Raw. The December 5th edition of WWE Raw saw Matt Riddle team with Kevin Owens in an attempt to unseat The Usos as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Riddle was scheduled to team with Elias, but The Bloodline attacked The Drifter prior to the show, rendering him unable to compete.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Says William Regal Leaving AEW Could Be “The Best Thing” For Tony Khan
Jim Cornette has explained why he thinks William Regal leaving AEW could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for company President, Tony Khan. William Regal’s time in AEW is all but over after Tony Khan confirmed that he had honoured a request made by Regal not to exercise an option to extend his contract past the end of the year.
tjrwrestling.net
Coming Back To WWE: Examining The Impact Of Returns Under Triple H
We have seen a ton of WWE returns under Triple H since he took over during the summer, which begs the question of when is it enough?. People draw the comparison to all of the returns and debuts in AEW. Sometimes it is easy to forget that WWE under Vince McMahon released over 200 wrestlers over the last two years since the start of the pandemic. The rosters were so depleted over the last two years that the depth of the Raw and Smackdown was so bad that it was actively hurting the show. One of the reasons I have given Triple H a pass is that most of the talent he has brought in were talents that WWE released over the last two years. It’s not just random talents that got released elsewhere. Now, I do think that they could use some fresh new talent, but pretty much all of the returns you’ve seen were just correcting the mistakes of the previous regime.
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
tjrwrestling.net
ROH Final Battle 2022 Results
The results for the final Ring of Honor pay-per-view of 2022: Final Battle. Here are the results of the matches that took place at ROH Final Battle from College Park Center in Dallas (Arlington), Texas on Saturday, December 10th. It had a 4pm ET/3 pm CT start time and ran for about three hours.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Boldly Claims They Are WWE’s Most Complete Wrestler
A current SmackDown star says they may not be as fast or as strong as some but that they are the most complete wrestler in WWE. Ricochet has had a successful few weeks as he claimed victory in the WWE World Cup to claim a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The high-flying star was in action on SmackDown as a contract signing degenerated into a six-man tag team match pitting Ricochet and The New Day against Imperium. When all was said and done it was The New Day and Ricochet picking up the win.
tjrwrestling.net
Pitches Made For Numerous NXT Call-Ups To WWE Main Roster
A new report has suggested several pitches have been made for NXT stars to join the WWE main roster and highlighted how the new regime handles this task. NXT call-ups to the main roster have taken place for as long as the developmental brand has been around. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Bray Wyatt, and even Roman Reigns all competed in NXT before going on to become bonafide superstars.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut
One of the stars of SmackDown has made her in-ring debut on the main roster, several months after making her first appearance for the blue brand. Scarlett returned to WWE alongside her husband Karrion Kross on August 5th, 2022 after being released by the company less than a year earlier. The star resumed her role as Kross’ valet, accompanying him to the ring for his matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Long-Time NXT UK Star Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Rampage
A former champion in NXT and NXT UK has made their debut for AEW with a title match on Rampage on Friday. On Rampage, Orange Cassidy put his title on the line against former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven. Seven was part of the Moustache Mountain team with Tyler Bate, mainly plying his trade on NXT UK. Seven was released from his WWE contract in August 2022 as part of a mass exodus of talent from that brand as it shut down to make way for the promised NXT Europe.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Back Working For WWE Despite Injury
Cody Rhodes has been spotted back at work for WWE despite the major injury that has seen him out of action since Hell In A Cell in June. Cody Rhodes caused a sensation when he and his wife Brandi announced they were leaving AEW in early 2022. A bigger commotion was to come when The American Nightmare returned to WWE for the first time since 2016 as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38.
tjrwrestling.net
ROH Weekly Show To Air On Honor Club Streaming Service
The home for Ring of Honor’s (ROH) weekly television show will be on the company’s own streaming service. Ever since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor in March 2022, there have been rumors about where the AEW Owner would be able to host ROH’s weekly TV show assuming that the company wanted to even do that.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Confirms Injury
A SmackDown star has confirmed that they will be out of action for several weeks after they suffered a serious hand injury. Shotzi had been scheduled to face Shayna Baszler on SmackDown in Pittsburgh but that match was put on ice as a result of Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey attacking Shotzi in the parking lot. The pair closed a car door on Shotzi’s hand while a camera crew were filming an interview with Legado del Fantasma nearby and caught the aftermath.
tjrwrestling.net
MJF Lists Wrestlers That Will Never Beat Him For AEW World Title
MJF has shared his very own unique list of AEW wrestlers who won’t be able to take the AEW World Title from him. In typical Maxwell Jacob Friedman fashion, the AEW World Champion MJF has shared something on social media that is a perfect example of the kind of brash champion that he is.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns And Two Title Matches Announced For Dec. 16th Smackdown
Roman Reigns will be back on Smackdown next week while two title matches have been announced as well. For the first time since Survivor Series on November 26th when The Bloodline won the Men’s WarGames match, the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE TV. Reigns has been announced for the Friday, December 16th edition of Smackdown in Chicago. Reigns will join The Bloodline members on the show including The Usos, who had two successful Tag Team Title defenses in the past week, Solo Sikoa and the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Suspended Following Final Battle
An AEW star has found themselves on the receiving end of a suspension following their actions at the recent Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Final Battle. Suspensions have been a hot topic in AEW in the latter half of 2022 with CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega all receiving one following their alleged backstage fight at All Out in early September.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Reacts To Innovative Finishing Move In NXT (VIDEO)
A new finishing move in NXT got a lot of attention, including a supportive reply from WWE’s boss Triple H. As the WWE Chief Content Officer, a role he assumed following Vince McMahon’s retirement in July, Paul “Triple H” Levesque oversees the creative direction of Raw & Smackdown as well as the entire WWE talent roster. Triple H’s best friend Shawn Michaels is the WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative that’s in charge of the NXT brand.
tjrwrestling.net
How John Cena Once Broke A Fellow WWE Star’s Neck
A former WWE Superstar has explained how John Cena broke his opponent’s neck in the ring when an errant kick went very wrong. Before John Cena became a Hollywood star, he took WWE by storm as a sixteen-time champion of the world, and before he did that, he was embroiled in a questionable angle with Carlito over the WWE United States Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Expected To Have VP Job Title In WWE
The story of William Regal returning to WWE continues with the former NXT General Manager having a VP job title when he starts in WWE again. In an update on Regal’s role in WWE moving forward, PWInsider reports that “William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January.”
Comments / 0