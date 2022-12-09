Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
ringsidenews.com
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
tjrwrestling.net
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
nodq.com
Mia Yim seemingly addresses photo of herself posing with Austin Theory
A photo has been circulating around social media of Mia Yim posing with WWE United States champion Austin Theory. Some fans were making jokes that Mia’s husband Keith Lee might not like the photo and Mia wrote “it’s not funny” in response. Mia seemingly addressed the...
wrestlinginc.com
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes trilogy is 'the only fight I see in my future'
LAS VEGAS – Julianna Pena doesn’t understand why the UFC hasn’t already booked a trilogy bout between her and Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset submission to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes at UFC 269, but Nunes avenged her loss and reclaimed the title in dominant fashion this past July at UFC 277. Now that they’re tied at one a piece, Peña thinks it’s only fair for Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) to return the favor.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Teases Major Heel Turn
Monday Night Raw in Milwaukee saw a major star on the show tease a heel turn as it appears big changes are coming for their character. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, it seems to have had a profound effect on another WWE Superstar. Wyatt’s logo has been seen flashing up on TV screens numerous times during Alexa Bliss’ segments on the show.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Suspended Following Final Battle
An AEW star has found themselves on the receiving end of a suspension following their actions at the recent Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Final Battle. Suspensions have been a hot topic in AEW in the latter half of 2022 with CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega all receiving one following their alleged backstage fight at All Out in early September.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Slams Jim Ross – “He Lost Every Bit Of Credibility With Me”
Ric Flair has hit out at AEW’s Jim Ross and says the veteran announcer is “starving to be relevant” and calls Ross a “convicted felon.”. Ric Flair made headlines when the documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring aired an episode focussed on the infamous ‘plane ride from hell.’ During the episode, Flair was accused of serious sexual assault by one of the flight attendants on board, claims that Flair continues to strenuously deny.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Star Makes WWE Debut
A former IMPACT Wrestling star has made their debut for WWE under a new name, sparking speculation that they could sign with the company. Kyle Rae was part of a recent week-long WWE tryout that also featured former ROH stars Dutch and Vincent. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has now made her in-ring debut with the company as she took on Dana Brooke on Main Event in Milwaukee ahead of Monday Night Raw. In WWE fashion, Kylie Rae competed under the new name of Briana Ray for the match with Brooke picking up the win.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut
One of the stars of SmackDown has made her in-ring debut on the main roster, several months after making her first appearance for the blue brand. Scarlett returned to WWE alongside her husband Karrion Kross on August 5th, 2022 after being released by the company less than a year earlier. The star resumed her role as Kross’ valet, accompanying him to the ring for his matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose’s NXT Title Reign Comes Crashing To A Halt
The 413-day NXT Women’s Title reign of Mandy Rose has come crashing to a halt as she lost her gold on Tuesday night’s show. Mandy Rose first captured the NXT Women’s Championship – the first gold of her WWE career – back at Halloween Havoc 2021 when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Since then Rose has become the third-longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in company history, successfully defending her belt against the likes of Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark. But now, the reign is over.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Reveals Kind Vince McMahon Act During WWE Departure
William Regal may be on his way back to WWE, but he has discussed Vince McMahon’s kindness when he left earlier this year. William Regal made his AEW debut at Revolution in March 2022, having been released from his backstage role with NXT on 5th January. However, he has since revealed that this was not the full story.
