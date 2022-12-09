ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights

HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo

Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
HOUSTON, TX
thepaladinonline.com

Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands

This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!

2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria

It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
VICTORIA, TX
spacecityweather.com

Winter lights are quite a delight in Houston this December

The temperatures may not feel too much like the holiday season outside right now, but we are only a little more than two weeks away from Christmas Day. One of the best aspects of this season in Houston is the increasing number of light shows to help mark the holidays.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Parade, cookie walk and home tour highlight Montgomery holiday season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County’s oldest Christmas celebration took place Saturday with events in downtown Montgomery. The Montgomery Historical Society, founded in the 1950s, produced the annual December event, which serves as their main fundraising event of the year. Original Article:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday afternoon

HOUSTON - Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant pattern change to Southeast Texas as a strong cold front approaches, putting an abrupt end to the unseasonably warm and humid conditions that have lingered around for the start of December. This storm system hammered the west coast over the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Janet Jackson announces stops in Texas during 2023 tour

HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you can

When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!

We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy