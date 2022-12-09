Read full article on original website
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you canAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights
HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
When you arrive at The Tremont House, until March 5, you will be greeted by our new friend Finn
When you arrive at The Tremont House, until March 5, you will be greeted by our new friend Finn, who is one of more than 20 art pieces throughout Galveston Island. Washed Ashore, the traveling art exhibit is now open in Galveston.
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Families In Houston
Houston, Texas, is a quickly growing city perfect for young professionals and families. Here are the best neighborhoods for families in this southern city.
houstononthecheap.com
The Light Park Houston – Splashtown Christmas Lights Show 2022 at Spring Texas
This Christmas, take in a beautiful light show set to festive music, all from the comfort of your car. Your whole family can enjoy a safe, socially distanced ride through a wonderland made up of twinkling lights at the Light Park in Spring, Texas. Also, remember to check out our...
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
thepaladinonline.com
Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands
This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!
2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria
It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
spacecityweather.com
Winter lights are quite a delight in Houston this December
The temperatures may not feel too much like the holiday season outside right now, but we are only a little more than two weeks away from Christmas Day. One of the best aspects of this season in Houston is the increasing number of light shows to help mark the holidays.
mocomotive.com
Parade, cookie walk and home tour highlight Montgomery holiday season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County’s oldest Christmas celebration took place Saturday with events in downtown Montgomery. The Montgomery Historical Society, founded in the 1950s, produced the annual December event, which serves as their main fundraising event of the year. Original Article:...
fox26houston.com
Powerful coast-to-coast storm system reaches Houston Tuesday afternoon
HOUSTON - Tuesday will mark the beginning of a significant pattern change to Southeast Texas as a strong cold front approaches, putting an abrupt end to the unseasonably warm and humid conditions that have lingered around for the start of December. This storm system hammered the west coast over the...
fox26houston.com
Janet Jackson announces stops in Texas during 2023 tour
HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!
Coffee lovers of Houston will have yet another choice to get their caffeine hit from with the opening of a new Tim Hortons this week. And if you are an early bird, you could win free coffee for a year!
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you can
When George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President of the United States, his home away from the White House was in Houston. He called the Houstonian Hotel, Club, and Spa at 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, home during his presidency. In fact, the residence where he lived with his wife, Barbara, was even listed on his driver's license. The property is a 27-acre retreat setting on Buffalo Bayou near Memorial Park in Houston's urban core.
Arctic cold for Christmas? Here's what we know about next week's front
After the unseasonably humid and warm first part of December, those wishing for a winter wonderland in time for Dec. 25 may get it if computer models hold true.
2023 RodeoHouston's genre calendar has everything from country to rock to hip-hop
Let's hear your guesses, rodeo fans! We already know four acts of the 20-night event. Now, it's time to fill in the blanks. Check out the calendar here.
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!
We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
