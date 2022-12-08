ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
The Associated Press

AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechCrunch

With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive

Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
Variety

China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector

China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
Flying Magazine

Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs

Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
ARTnews

Korean Illustrator Kim Jung Gi’s ‘Resurrection’ via AI Image Generator Is Orientalism in New Clothing

It took exactly three days for someone to resurrect beloved Korean artist Kim Jung Gi after his death in early October at the age of 47. Not in flesh and blood, of course, but in code through the use of an AI image generator.  By October 6, a former French game developer known online as 5you announced that he had released a tool, based on popular open-source AI image generator Stable Diffusion, that could generate images in Kim’s iconic style with a text prompt. 5you described the tool as an “hommage [sic]” and encouraged users to “feel free to use it”...
aiexpress.io

Incode Launches in Australia and New Zealand To Set a New Bar in Security For Consumers

Incode, a supplier of world-class id options immediately introduced its growth into Australia and New Zealand. The launch comes at a pivotal second to assist ANZ companies shore up their safety amid elevated vulnerabilities and safety breaches at a few of Australia’s most high-profile companies. Incode is quickly increasing...
The Associated Press

THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
aiexpress.io

Howie Mandel gets a digital twin from DeepBrain AI

Howie Mandel is moving into the metaverse. DeepBrain AI has created a fairly practical AI model of comic and actor Mandel. DeepBrain AI, primarily based in South Korea and Palo Alto, California, calls its creation “AI Howie,” and it’s an interactive digital human and digital twin for immersive and personalised fan experiences. AI Howie mentions VentureBeat and talks to me within the hooked up movies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

US Antes $1.5B to Keep 5G Plans Alive and Secure

The U.S. hopes to boost domestic wireless equipment competition with gear made by China’s Huawei. The move comes amid a festering national security dispute between the federal government and the Chinese manufacturer, whose equipment has played a major role in the rollout of a national 5G network. The Chinese...
Variety

Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
gcaptain.com

Nor-Shipping targets renewable potential with first Norwegian Offshore Wind pavilion

Nor-Shipping has announced that its 2023 event, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, 6-9 June, will feature a dedicated offshore wind pavilion for the very first time. Hosted by specialist cluster organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), the area aims to showcase national expertise to a global audience, opening up business opportunity for stakeholders throughout the maritime and ocean industries. Floating offshore wind will be a key focus, highlighting the potential of an energy niche set for “explosive growth”.
navalnews.com

LIG Nex1 to provide Ultra-thin Linear Sensors for Submarines

According to a statement from LIG Nex1, the Korea Research Institute for defense Technology planning and advancement awarded the contract to the company on November 30th. The defense firm hopes to vastly improve the survivability and lethality of South Korea’s future underwater systems by providing this technology. LIG Nex1’s...
techaiapp.com

Maharashtra Government to Use NFT Tech to Store Health Data, Partners With Algorand Blockchain

India is exploring the use-cases of blockchain technology to harness its potential to maximum. The government of Maharashtra has teamed-up with the Algorand blockchain and MAPay, which is a healthcare technology firm, to store health data as NFTs. The Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare under the Government of Maharashtra will be releasing 100 million NFTs in the first phase of this initiative. The development comes after Algorand claimed to have seen tonnes of blockchain supporters from India in its Decipher conference that was recently held in Dubai.
ffnews.com

The Bank Of London Joins BACS, The UK’s Bank-to-Bank Payments System

The Bank of London, the leading-edge technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has become a Directly Connected Settling Participant (DCSP) of Bacs, which is owned and operated by Pay.UK, the recognised operator and standards body for the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) retail interbank payment systems.

