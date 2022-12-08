Read full article on original website
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
It's claimed to have been created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology.
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
Colin Jost Made A Controversial Joke About The World Cup In Qatar During "Weekend Update," And Some People Think He Made A Really Good Point
The Morocco team made history when they advanced to the semifinal stage over the weekend.
China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector
China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
Flying Magazine
Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs
Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
Korean Illustrator Kim Jung Gi’s ‘Resurrection’ via AI Image Generator Is Orientalism in New Clothing
It took exactly three days for someone to resurrect beloved Korean artist Kim Jung Gi after his death in early October at the age of 47. Not in flesh and blood, of course, but in code through the use of an AI image generator. By October 6, a former French game developer known online as 5you announced that he had released a tool, based on popular open-source AI image generator Stable Diffusion, that could generate images in Kim’s iconic style with a text prompt. 5you described the tool as an “hommage [sic]” and encouraged users to “feel free to use it”...
Japanese Healthcare Startup Ubie Raises $45M for AI Symptom Checker
– Ubie, Inc., a Tokyo-based healthcare startup, announced it has closed its Series C round at $45M by raising $19M in an extension round. The new funding will enable Ubie to accelerate its growth and strengthen its presence in the U.S., following strong interest and traction in that market. To date, Ubie has raised $76 million in total.
aiexpress.io
Incode Launches in Australia and New Zealand To Set a New Bar in Security For Consumers
Incode, a supplier of world-class id options immediately introduced its growth into Australia and New Zealand. The launch comes at a pivotal second to assist ANZ companies shore up their safety amid elevated vulnerabilities and safety breaches at a few of Australia’s most high-profile companies. Incode is quickly increasing...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Howie Mandel gets a digital twin from DeepBrain AI
Howie Mandel is moving into the metaverse. DeepBrain AI has created a fairly practical AI model of comic and actor Mandel. DeepBrain AI, primarily based in South Korea and Palo Alto, California, calls its creation “AI Howie,” and it’s an interactive digital human and digital twin for immersive and personalised fan experiences. AI Howie mentions VentureBeat and talks to me within the hooked up movies.
US Antes $1.5B to Keep 5G Plans Alive and Secure
The U.S. hopes to boost domestic wireless equipment competition with gear made by China’s Huawei. The move comes amid a festering national security dispute between the federal government and the Chinese manufacturer, whose equipment has played a major role in the rollout of a national 5G network. The Chinese...
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
gcaptain.com
Nor-Shipping targets renewable potential with first Norwegian Offshore Wind pavilion
Nor-Shipping has announced that its 2023 event, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, 6-9 June, will feature a dedicated offshore wind pavilion for the very first time. Hosted by specialist cluster organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), the area aims to showcase national expertise to a global audience, opening up business opportunity for stakeholders throughout the maritime and ocean industries. Floating offshore wind will be a key focus, highlighting the potential of an energy niche set for “explosive growth”.
navalnews.com
LIG Nex1 to provide Ultra-thin Linear Sensors for Submarines
According to a statement from LIG Nex1, the Korea Research Institute for defense Technology planning and advancement awarded the contract to the company on November 30th. The defense firm hopes to vastly improve the survivability and lethality of South Korea’s future underwater systems by providing this technology. LIG Nex1’s...
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
techaiapp.com
Maharashtra Government to Use NFT Tech to Store Health Data, Partners With Algorand Blockchain
India is exploring the use-cases of blockchain technology to harness its potential to maximum. The government of Maharashtra has teamed-up with the Algorand blockchain and MAPay, which is a healthcare technology firm, to store health data as NFTs. The Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare under the Government of Maharashtra will be releasing 100 million NFTs in the first phase of this initiative. The development comes after Algorand claimed to have seen tonnes of blockchain supporters from India in its Decipher conference that was recently held in Dubai.
ffnews.com
The Bank Of London Joins BACS, The UK’s Bank-to-Bank Payments System
The Bank of London, the leading-edge technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has become a Directly Connected Settling Participant (DCSP) of Bacs, which is owned and operated by Pay.UK, the recognised operator and standards body for the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) retail interbank payment systems.
