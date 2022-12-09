Read full article on original website
Related
University of California: Two found dead on Irvine campus
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Two people were found dead at the University of California (UC) Irvine campus on Tuesday afternoon, 13 December.Officers discovered evidence suggesting the incident was a murder-suicide, Irvine Police Department confirmed.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Comments / 0