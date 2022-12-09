If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Two people were found dead at the University of California (UC) Irvine campus on Tuesday afternoon, 13 December.Officers discovered evidence suggesting the incident was a murder-suicide, Irvine Police Department confirmed.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

IRVINE, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO