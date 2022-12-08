Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like WhatsApp, Telegram requires a phone number to sign up for the service, with your account tied to it. Privacy-conscious folks might not be comfortable with this, even though the best communication app for Android lets you hide your number from other users. Telegram is changing this with the latest release of its app by allowing you to create an account without a SIM card.

6 DAYS AGO