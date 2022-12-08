Read full article on original website
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
makeuseof.com
Should You Always Put Tape Over Your Laptop Camera?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Putting tape over your laptop camera may seem like overkill to you, but there are plenty of reasons you should employ this easy and cheap method to protect your privacy. The more you consider its benefits, the more it makes sense to cover up your camera.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
A Bay Area Man From 1953 Predicted Smartphones, Video Calls and Apple Watches
A Bay Area man predicted in 1953 that humans would have smartphones and smartwatches, and make video calls. When rotary phones were considered a luxury, the President of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Mark R. Sullivan, predicted the future of cell phones. He foretold that humans would have smartphones that will let them make video calls and carry around watches that can be used as phones.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
Android Authority
You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones; follow this guide
No web app or third-party software necessary. Hell hath frozen over. You can finally have the same WhatsApp account on two phones. It’s a little tricky at first, but it works and that’s all that matters. WhatsApp just started rolling out (in beta) the option to link your...
Google rolls out amazing Chrome update that could save you money – how to get it
GOOGLE has introduced some useful new features on Chrome which may help you keep costs down. The tech behemoth has added a Battery Saver mode to the latest version of the popular web browser, as well as a way to make things run more smoothly. You can choose to switch...
Google’s Password Manager is now easier to access on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers a built-in Password Manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across all your devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity.
Google Is Finally Going to Stop Chrome From Being a Memory Hog
Chrome is a memory hog and an energy drain on your computer — and Google is finally going to do something about it. According to a new blog post, the tech giant is introducing two new performance settings so Chrome uses up to 40% and 10GB less memory. Dubbed...
The Verge
Now you can go password-free in Chrome with passkeys
Passkeys are now available to use in Chrome. Google added the passwordless secure login standard this week to Chrome Stable M108 after going through a testing period that started in October. The feature now works using Chrome on both desktop and mobile running Windows 11, macOS, and Android. Google also...
How to transfer data from your old Android phone to your new one
When it's time to switch from your older Android phone to a new one, you'll want to make sure all of your data comes across safely. Thankfully, Google makes it extremely convenient to migrate your texts, call logs, contacts, music, and photos over to your new phone.
Microsoft is finally adding a built-in screen recording tool to Windows 11
I’ll just say it upfront. Mac users have had this for years. Microsoft is really playing catchup with this one. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft is finally adding a built-in screen recording tool to Windows — Windows 11 that is. Up until now, users had to rely on mostly third-party screen recording tools in order to record what was on their PC, but Microsoft is looking to fix that.
How to photograph a meteor shower with your phone
Spotting a shooting star during one of the dozens of meteor showers a year can be a rewarding experience if you're lucky enough to see the night sky spectacle, but capturing that feeling with a smartphone can involve some skill.
You can now sign up for Telegram without a SIM card
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like WhatsApp, Telegram requires a phone number to sign up for the service, with your account tied to it. Privacy-conscious folks might not be comfortable with this, even though the best communication app for Android lets you hide your number from other users. Telegram is changing this with the latest release of its app by allowing you to create an account without a SIM card.
technewstoday.com
Firestick Keeps Disconnecting From Internet – 9 Ways to Fix It
Using Firestick, you can stream popular apps or even play games on a regular TV. But your streaming experience can comes to a halt when Firestick stops connecting to the Internet. Sometimes, even if you are able to join, the internet keeps disconnecting randomly on your device. Generally, the problem...
itechpost.com
Waze App Is Now Accessible on Select Cars With Google Built-In — Which Cars Can Do So?
Google built-in drivers now have another alternative GPS driving app to use. Google recently revealed that Waze is launching a new, dedicated app on select cars with Google built-in, allowing the drivers of those vehicles to enjoy all the features Waze has to offer. Google did not disclose when it...
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
