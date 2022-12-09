ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Walgreens, CVS to pay $10.7 billion for enabling opioid crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a national financial settlement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the devastating opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy