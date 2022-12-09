Read full article on original website
Walgreens, CVS to pay $10.7 billion for enabling opioid crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a national financial settlement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the devastating opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5...
Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
Electing a 'cis white male' sends 'wrong message,' Pennsylvania school board member says
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — A Pennsylvania school board member has resigned following her refusal to back a fellow member for board president due to him being a "cis white male." The Upper Moreland School District (UMSD), located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, reorganized its school board leadership Tuesday...
