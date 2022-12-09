Knocking on the doorstep of program history, the Flames are scheduled to host the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5, 0-1) at Credit Union 1 Arena Wednesday evening. The Flames are currently at 8-1 going into the game, tied for the best start in program history in the first nine games. They tie both the 1976-1977 and the 2014-2015 season reaching this mark. They can tie the 1976-77 team with a win for best record in the first ten games. Currently sitting on a five-game win streak, this is the Flames largest win streak since they won 11 back in 2013-2014.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO