Men's Basketball Set to Host Prairie View A&M Tuesday
CHICAGO – After a six-point victory over Western Michigan on Saturday, the Flames men's basketball program returns to action on Tuesday, as they are set to host the Prairie View A&M Panthers at Credit Union 1 Arena. Tuesday's home game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m., as the Flames put their 6-2 non-conference record on the line.
Flames Set to Host 12th Meetup Against the Wildcats Wednesday
Knocking on the doorstep of program history, the Flames are scheduled to host the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5, 0-1) at Credit Union 1 Arena Wednesday evening. The Flames are currently at 8-1 going into the game, tied for the best start in program history in the first nine games. They tie both the 1976-1977 and the 2014-2015 season reaching this mark. They can tie the 1976-77 team with a win for best record in the first ten games. Currently sitting on a five-game win streak, this is the Flames largest win streak since they won 11 back in 2013-2014.
