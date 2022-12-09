Read full article on original website
Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT
Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
Matt Hardy Wants To Go After The IWGP World Tag Team Championships
Matt Hardy recently discussed his plans on possibly going after New Japan Pro Wrestling’s IWGP World Tag Team Championships. Speaking on his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the “Broken One” said the following,. “I really hate that we didn’t get to win the...
Jake Roberts Opens Up On Overcoming Addiction, AEW, And Tony Khan
Jake Roberts is a different man today than the man he once was, and it’s all for the best. He’s healthier. He’s better. And more importantly, he’s happier. Jake “The Snake” rose through the territories to become one of the biggest stars of the WWE (then known as WWF) in the 1980s and into the early 1990s. Carrying his pal Damien by his side, and knocking opponents out with his signature DDT, crowds roared their approval during his matches. But things began to fall apart for Roberts.
Kevin Nash Defends The Rock From Steroid Accusations By Joe Rogan
The Rock is famous all over the world for his acting career, his run with WWE, and his talent. He also is famous for his workouts and maintaining his physique. The Rock credits this to his fitness regime, discipline, and a well-planned diet. UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan isn’t so sure.
Ricky Starks Is Still Interested In A Match With CM Punk
While CM Punk’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks still has aspirations of facing off against the Straight Edge Superstar down the line. Speaking to DAZN, Mr. “Absolute” himself recalled the time CM Punk mentioned him in his return promo and why he believes...
Mandy Rose Released By WWE
Mandy Rose has been released by WWE according to a report from Fightful Select. The reason for the release reportedly being that she put the company in a tough position by posting adult photos on her BrandArmy account. Rose began trending this week after photos and videos of herself, nude...
William Regal Discusses Missing His Wife’s Pregnancy In 1996, Asking NJPW For Time Away, Missing Family Life
William Regal took to the final episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal opened up about his marriage, missing his wife’s pregnancy in 1996, the first time he asked for time off in wrestling, and so much more. Here are...
Triple H Reportedly Plans To Reform DIY
Recent reports have indicated that Triple H and WWE Creative are considering reuniting the popular tag team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, otherwise known as DIY. Gargano and Ciampa have a storied history together, initially teaming up as DIY. The team had epic rivalries and matches with the likes of the Authors of Pain, American Alpha, and The Revival down in NXT. Ciampa eventually turned on Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, unleashing a brutal assault and sowing the seeds for what is considered to be the greatest NXT feud to this day. Both men delivered numerous classic matches, both as a team and as opponents.
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation & ‘Being The Elite’
You can watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following five matches are featured:. * Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler. * Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton. * Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee. * Matt Menard...
Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon To Return To WWE
Vince McMahon’s apparent interest in returning to WWE has sent the internet into a frenzy. While most fans have had a negative reaction to the Wall Street Journal report, McMahon’s longtime friend, Ric Flair, reacted to the rumors on his podcast recently and felt the former CEO had all the power to make his own decisions.
Triple H “Severely Underwhelmed” By Some Rehired WWE Superstars
Some of the WWE Superstars rehired by Triple H as part of the company’s new regime have “severely underwhelmed” the 14-time World Champion. Since being appointed Head of Talent Relations in July, the Game has rehired several former Superstars, all of whom were released within the last three years.
Vickie Guerrero Comments On Low Rider Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear
During the latest edition of her “Excuse Me” podcast, Vickie Guerrero commented on her time working with Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose in AEW, the tribute to Eddie Guerrero that took place at AEW Full Gear 2022, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Kamille Believes NWA Could Pull Off EmPowerrr Again, Doesn’t Think It Has To Be Annual
NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille recently did an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Kamille commented on if the NWA could run another EmPowerrr show, and the event not needing to happen every year. You can check out...
Several WWE Stars in LA for Video Game?
Several WWE stars, including Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and The Miz, have been spotted in Los Angeles and the speculation is that they’re in the city for a video game shoot, likely WWE 2K. Others in town are Johnny Gargano, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. You can...
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air?
In the main event of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley faced Seth Rollins for a shot at the United States Championship. A Pedigree by The Visionary ended things for Lashley, and the latter wasn’t happy. After the match, an irate Lashley put his hands on...
Vince Russo Blasts WWE For ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On RAW
Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for “firing” RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week’s episode of RAW. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley faced off against Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite fighting from under throughout the match, The Visionary managed to beat the former The All Mighty following a devastating Pedigree.
The Briscoes Believe Their Trilogy With FTR Will Stand Out As The Best Of Their Careers
The Briscoes spoke in an interview with Busted Open Radio about their trilogy of matches with FTR and where they rank among the top matches of their careers. The Briscoes captured the ROH Tag Team Titles from FTR at Final Battle 2022 this past Saturday in a dog collar match.
Backstage Update On Sasha Banks Working With NJPW
Sasha Banks is expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month as her WWE deal will expire this month. As noted, Banks is said to be “done” with WWE and is not expected to return, “barring any last-minute change.”. Dave Meltzer had more details on...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/9/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 457,000 total viewers. The show drew a 0.11 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show last week drew the lowest key demo rating ever, including episodes that aired in different timeslots.
Flip Gordon On Possibly Signing With AEW, WWE, Or NJPW
Flip Gordon is a big fan of the professional wrestling industry these days as there are many options out there. Three of the bigger promotions in the world include WWE, AEW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. During a recent interview with Dr. Chris Featherst for Sporkskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, the independent...
