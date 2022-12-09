Read full article on original website
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
More than 650 scientists are urging world leaders to stop burning trees to make energy because it destroys valuable habitats for wildlife. In the buildup to Cop15, the UN biodiversity summit, they say countries urgently need to stop using forest bioenergy to create heat and electricity as it undermines international climate and nature targets. Instead, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be used, they say.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
techaiapp.com
Researchers harvest electricity from wood soaking in water
Water and wood may one day be all that’s needed to provide electrical power for a household. At a time when energy is a critical issue for many millions of people worldwide, scientists in Sweden have managed to generate electricity with the help of these two renewable resources. The...
kalkinemedia.com
88 Energy (ASX:88E) executes Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well
88 Energy (ASX:88E) has executed a Rig contract for Hickory-1 exploration well drilling operations. 88E will be using Nordic-Calista LLC’s (Nordic) Rig-2 for the drilling operations. As per the company, Hickory-1’s planning and permitting activities are on track, and the company has scheduled spud for late February/early March 2023...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
Dubai-based NOW Money Selects ThetaRay AI Tech to Prevent Financial Crime on the Inclusive Banking App
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- NOW Money, the GCC’s first mobile banking solution focused on financial inclusion, and ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced a collaboration to implement ThetaRay’s cloud-based AML solution to monitor cross-border payments and support in the prevention of financial crimes and money laundering on the fintech’s payments platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005555/en/ NOW Money inclusive banking app (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
California wildfires in 2020 dimmed solar panels production by 10-30%, says NCAR study
The intense wildfires that ravaged California in the US in 2020 were responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, according to a study led by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The smoke darkened so much the skies in California that it slashed the state’s solar power...
constructiontechnology.media
Australian construction losing ‘AUD$47 billion’
Lack of productivity is costing the Australian construction industry AUD$47 billion (US$31.8 billion) a year, according to a report from the Australian Constructors Association. The report added that construction productivity today is lower than it was in 1990 and that, since the peak of the resources boom in 2014, construction...
constructiontechnology.media
Construction technology trends for 2023
As the engineering and construction industry continues to confront disruptions stemming from Covid-19, shifting project types, increased competition, and a retiring labour force, we are starting to see how the way we work has changed forever. In the construction industry, the primary use cases for new technologies during the pandemic...
constructiontechnology.media
Video: construction’s path to net zero
At the Trimble Dimensions event in Las Vegas, US, an expert panel from the construction industry discussed the issue of sustainability and the industry’s move towards a net-zero future. Hosted by International Construction editor, Andy Brown, the panel included Dietmar Grimm, Vice President, Sustainability Solutions Trimble, Sammy Lakshmanan Partner...
csengineermag.com
The Team and Infrastructure Behind H.W. Metals: A Force To Be Reckoned With
Josh Suter is the president and one of the owners of H.W. Metals. It was founded in 1979 by his father (Jack Suter) and business partner (Howard Wolfe). Since January 2022, they both officially retired. As a result, Josh and his father’s business partner’s son, Brian Wolfe, assumed the duties of running the company.
FRA to make available nearly $2.3B for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) will make available nearly $2.3 billion in Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program funding. Funding will be awarded to projects that expand and modernize intercity passenger rail. This includes revitalizing rail assets, such as fixing tracks, structures, and grade crossings. Eligible applicants also can apply with projects that […] The post FRA to make available nearly $2.3B for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant appeared first on Transportation Today.
constructiontechnology.media
WiseBIM receives significant investment
WiseBIM has become part of Italy’s ACCA sofware through a significant equity investment in the French company by ACCA. France-based company WiseBIM specialises in artificial intelligence and deep learning for BIM. It develops technologies to generate, for example, BIM models automatically from existing 2D drawings or images. WiseBIM says...
Washington Examiner
Free economies are clean economies
If you buy the gloom and doom from the extreme environmentalists, you’d think that the Earth’s climate is spiraling out of control, causing everything from the border crisis to the energy crisis. On top of the alarmism, the alleged “solutions” involve elites telling you what kind of car to drive, what kind of food to eat, and what type of power we should use. It’s easy to see why so many people are turned off at the mention of climate change.
constructiontechnology.media
Autonomous drone solution for remote visability
Drone manufacturer Skydio has announced the launch of its new product line, which includes Skydio Dock and Skydio Dock Lite, powered by Skydio’s new Remote Ops software. Dock and Dock Lite are said to be the smallest, lightest, and smartest cloud-connected base stations for drones. Built on AI models, US-based Skydio says that its Dock solutions give users complete remote and autonomous visibility into tasks like site inspection and monitoring, mapping, and situational awareness.
constructiontechnology.media
Hyundai Genuine: a strategy for Europe and beyond
----------------- I’m interested to know about your plans for Hyundai Construction Equipment and Hyundai Doosan Infracore. Will the two companies operate completely independently, or will they, for example, make use of the same components?. Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) and Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) will continue operating independently as separate...
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
takeitcool.com
Asphalt Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Asphalt Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Asphalt. Report Features Details. Product Name Asphalt. Process Included Asphalt Production From Distilling the Crude. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process:...
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
