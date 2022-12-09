Read full article on original website
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress
A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
Popculture
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
The 10 best tequilas for drinking and gifting, according to bartenders and our taste tests
Good tequilas are additive-free and transparent about their production process. Here are the best tequilas according to experts and our taste tests.
travelawaits.com
National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023
National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
Thrillist
All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment
It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
Thrillist
Disney Cruise Line Just Announced Its New Itineraries for Early 2024
Disney Cruise Line is setting up to make a splash in 2024 with a loaded itinerary of destinations. The company will be sailing to the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Bahamas, it announced this week. The Disney Dream will kick things off in early 2024 with an assortment of cruises setting...
cntraveler.com
The Biggest Wellness Travel Trends of 2023, From Sound Baths in the Maldives to Recovery Lounges in Napa Valley
Going on vacation used to be an excuse to leave our diet and workout routines at home. These days, we plan trips rooted in relaxation, but also self-improvement and wellbeing. Wellness travel has become one of the industry’s fastest growing sectors, and hotels and resorts are taking note: It's no longer just med spas that are weaving diagnostics and medical-grade treatments into therapy offerings—at the newly opened Aman New York, for instance, you can get a cognitive health scan by day, and dine on stellar Italian food and catch a show at the hotel’s jazz club at night.
Time Out Global
Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023
Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
drifttravel.com
Inviting Romance in Bali at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana
A secluded property in the highlands of Ubud has long been a popular spot for intimate weddings and the honeymoon crowd but you don’t need to say “I do,” to enjoy Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana’s romantic allure. The Balinese property is ticking all the boxes for a romantic getaway this Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and beyond.
travelmag.com
Where to Find the Best Belize All Inclusive Packages
Home to the world’s second-largest barrier reef, Belize offers the perfect marriage of beach bliss and adventure. Unsurprisingly, there are now dozens of reputable companies offering all-inclusive vacation packages for the ultimate stress-free getaway to this pocket of paradise. Belize might be small, but it has plenty to say...
Orlando named the most overrated and disappointing city in the world for tourists
O-Town labeled a global hotspot for disappointed tourists
A guide to The Independent Traveller’s best hotel reviews, short break offers and holiday tours
Here at The Independent Traveller, our experts and journalists travel the world trying the best hotels in all the top travel locations including the UK, Paris and New York.We have slept in all the beds, tried all the breakfasts and explored all the nooks and crannies of these beautiful locations to bring you our comprehensive guide to the best hotels, tours and short break offers around.From the bustling streets of London to the remote Isles of Scilly and from the rugged landscapes of Scotland to the chocolate box villages of the Cotswolds across to Wales, we have stayed in tiny...
travelmag.com
The Best All Inclusive Resorts & Hotels in Playa del Carmen
Perched on the Yucatán Peninsula, the Mexican coastal town of Playa del Carmen offers visitors a divers choice of accommodation, including several all-inclusive hotels and resorts. Home to palm-lined beaches and beautiful coral reefs, Playa del Carmen enjoys a constant buzz, most of which is centred around the pedestrianised...
foodgressing.com
Orient Express La Dolce Vita: pre-reservations are open
The Orient Express La Dolce Vita is a luxury rail tourism project conceived by Arsenale S.p.A. and Orient Express, part of the Accor Group. It will welcome its first passengers in 2024. The train will cross Italy from north to south via six iconic itineraries. The itineraries have been designed...
The Black-owned hotels for your next trip: from ski lodges to luxury resorts
Black travelers make up a robust segment of the US tourism economy. According to a 2019 study conducted by market research firm MMGY Global, Black Americans spent $109.4bn on domestic travel in 2019 – plus nearly $20bn more on travel abroad. That’s over 13% of the overall US leisure travel market, roughly the same percentage of Black people in the US. “What’s often perceived to be a ‘niche’ audience actually accounts for over 458m traveler stays each year,” says Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY.
