Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Cathy Kelley Reveals What Lead To Her Returning To WWE
WWE has seen a complete makeover with the new management in charge in terms of better storylines, the return of top superstars, and significant improvement in WWE’s television product. Cathy Kelley was another name brought back to the company during this period. She spoke about her return during a...
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Rhea Ripley Calls Dominik Mysterio The Toughest Man In WWE
Rhea Ripley has big praise for Dominik. The Judgement Day appeared on RAW Talk following RAW. On RAW , Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka, but not before Asuka spit blue mist in Dominik’s face. Now, Rhea Ripley call’s her ”Latino Heat” the toughest man in WWE. You can see the clip below.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
wrestlinginc.com
Asuka Changes Up Her In-Ring Look On WWE Raw
Asuka's week-long teases of a character change are starting to materialize. On the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Asuka wrestled without facepaint for the first time in her seven years across all WWE programming and wasn't her usual vivacious self in her pre-match entrance. Although Asuka did dance her way to the ring, she had a rather intense look upon removing her mask, and just gazed at the crowd while waiting on her opponent – Rhea Ripley. Asuka, known to play to the crowd during her entrances and matches, was clearly not herself Monday and even sprayed Dominik Mysterio with her green mist towards the closing stages of her loss to Ripley.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
bodyslam.net
Sami Zayn Says He’s Honored To Be Able To Share The Ring With Jamie Noble For His Last Match
Jamie Noble has competed in his final match. On December 11th, Jamie Noble wrestled his last match at the WWE Live Event in Charleston, West Virginia. He teamed up with Ridge Holland, Butch, and Braun Strowman to face The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Noble clinched the win for his team by pinning Zayn to end his last match on a winning note. Following the match, Sami Zayn shared some thoughts on being apart of the match and said he’s grateful and humbled to be apart of it.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins earn title shots, Bobby Lashley gets fired
WWE brought some big matches to the ring for Monday Night Raw. Among those matches were two to crown No. 1 contenders to major championships. Alexa Bliss kicked off the show in a big way, beating Bayley to earn a spot as the No. 1 contender to Bianca Belair and the Raw women's championship. On the men's side, it was Seth Rollins who outlasted Bobby Lashley, earning a shot at United States champion Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
bodyslam.net
Booker T Comments On Crying On Air Following Roxanne Perez NXT Deadline Win
Booker T was hysterical at NXT Deadline. Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, earning a NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose. On commentary, Booker T got emotional due to Roxanne being his former student from Reality of Wrestling. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker commented on her victory.
bodyslam.net
Action Andretti Upsets Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho cut a backstage promo sting he needs a tune up match with “a Jobber” after his loss at ROH Final Battle. Later on in the night, Chris Jericho went one on one with Action Andretti. Action has been on AEW Dark before, but in losing efforts. Chris Jericho was looking to make quick work of the kid, but it didn’t go down that way. The crowd started to get behind Action, first chanting “Let’s go Jobber” before eventually chanting his name. Jericho hit him with the code breaker, but he kicked out. Everything Jericho threw at the kid, he had a way out of it. Eventually, Andretti caught some steam and nailed Jericho with a standing shooting star press and actually picked up the win over Jericho! The crowd went absolutely berserk for the huge win.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Hires Former WWE Name
AEW has announced the hiring of a former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production. Michael Mansury, who served as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has been hired by AEW, with him being set to start at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping. Mansury was backstage at...
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Lineup Revealed – 12/21/22
Next week’s AEW Dynamite will be the Holiday Bash edition and we now know some matches for the event. The continuation of Death Triangle vs. The Elite best of seven series, plus, the Women’s Championship will be on the line. You can see the lineup so far below.
bodyslam.net
Action Andretti Is All Elite
Action Andretti picked up the upset of the century when he defeated Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. What was supposed to be a tune up match for Jericho, turned into a huge loss. But one man’s loss is another man’s gain as Action Andretti picked up the win and is now All Elite! Following the match, Tony Khan made the announcement via social media.
bodyslam.net
Stipulations Revealed For Elite vs. Death Triangle Matches Six And Seven
The Elite and Death Triangle are currently in the middle of a best of seven series. Currently, Death Triangle is up 3-1. Match five takes place next week and it’ll be No Disqualification. But, now, it was revealed that if we head to a match six and seven, those matches will also have stipulations. If we go to a match six, that match will be Falls Count Anywhere. Plus, on the off chance we go to a match seven, the final match in the series will be a Ladder Match for the AEW Trios Championships.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
Comments / 0