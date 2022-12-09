Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho cut a backstage promo sting he needs a tune up match with “a Jobber” after his loss at ROH Final Battle. Later on in the night, Chris Jericho went one on one with Action Andretti. Action has been on AEW Dark before, but in losing efforts. Chris Jericho was looking to make quick work of the kid, but it didn’t go down that way. The crowd started to get behind Action, first chanting “Let’s go Jobber” before eventually chanting his name. Jericho hit him with the code breaker, but he kicked out. Everything Jericho threw at the kid, he had a way out of it. Eventually, Andretti caught some steam and nailed Jericho with a standing shooting star press and actually picked up the win over Jericho! The crowd went absolutely berserk for the huge win.

1 HOUR AGO