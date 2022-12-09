ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: Getting ready for fantasy football playoffs on 'Fantasy Roundup'

It's playoff time — or the last chance to make the playoffs — in most fantasy football leagues across the country, and Bayou Bets fantasy expert Spencer "The Guru" Urquhart answered plenty of questions about waiver-wire pickups and roster decisions for this crucial week on Tuesday's edition of the "Fantasy Roundup."

