Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSUSports.net
Fountain, KJ Williams Double as LSU Defeats NCCU, 67-57
BATON ROUGE – Derek Fountain and KJ Williams combined for 35 points and 26 rebounds as the LSU Tigers ran their record to 9-1 on the season with a 67-57 win over North Carolina Central University Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Fountain, a junior transfer from...
LSUSports.net
No. 11 LSU Back In Action To Host Lamar Wednesday
BATON ROUGE – No. 11 LSU (9-0) will be back in action on for the first time in 10 days as the Tigers will host Lamar (4-4) in the PMAC on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT for their final home game of 2022. The game will air on the...
LSUSports.net
LSU's KJ Williams Named SEC Basketball Player Of The Week
BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after his outstanding performance in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest Saturday in Atlanta at Holiday Hoopsgiving. Williams, from Cleveland, Mississippi, had 35 points on 14-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-9 from the...
LSUSports.net
LSU Remains At No. 11 In AP Women’s Basketball Poll
BATON ROUGE – For the third consecutive week, LSU came in as the nation’s No. 11 team in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU did not play any games last week as it was off for finals. The Tigers had a game scheduled for Sunday, but New Orleans was forced to cancel because of health and safety protocols within its program.
LSUSports.net
Daniels Named Football MVP at Annual Awards Show
BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped guide the Tigers to the SEC Western Division title, was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Most Valuable Player Award here Sunday night as LSU held its annual Football Awards Show. In his first year with the Tigers, Daniels rushed...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Impresses at 101 Showcase
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team previewed the 2023 squad during its annual Gym 101 showcase on Monday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. “I am really pleased with how we did,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We did 37 routines tonight, and certainly there were some execution things that we need to work on, but that’s to be expected the first time you get out here. You’re going to look a little rough around the edges, but I feel really good about the hit ratio. That’s what you want this time of year. As a coach, that’s about all you can ask for in the middle of December.”
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Returns To PMAC For Annual Showcase
BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics is set to preview the 2023 season for the annual Gym 101 showcase and fan fest at 6:30 p.m. CT Monday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Fan fest begins at 5:00 p.m. in front of the arena and will include photo stations,...
LSUSports.net
Statements from LSU and Brian Kelly on Mike Leach
Statement from LSU on Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach transformed college football forever. He was an innovator and a visionary whose authenticity and love for the game helped elevate the sport. He made an immeasurable impact on countless coaches, student-athletes, and fans. We celebrate his legacy, mourn his loss, and send our prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones.”
LSUSports.net
December 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the December 2022 CCACSA’s...
Comments / 0