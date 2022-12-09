Read full article on original website
Town of McClellanville to purchase old middle school for public use
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The final sale of McClellanville Middle School will happen on Wednesday between the Charleston County School District and the Town of McClellanville. Buying the building will cost the town 325,000 dollars. “We just felt like we needed to get into some situation where it would be available for public use forever. We […]
live5news.com
Reports of threat to Summerville High not credible, school says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School says a social media post that is circulating regarding a threat towards the school has been deemed not credible by local law enforcement. In a message sent to parents Monday morning, the school said law enforcement determined there was “no credible threat to...
counton2.com
Deon Jackson planning to file lawsuit against Berkeley County School District after abrupt firing
Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit weeks after his abrupt firing. Deon Jackson planning to file lawsuit against Berkeley …. Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit weeks after his abrupt firing. Man arrested for...
walterborolive.com
Letter to the Editor
Campaigning for the Colleton County School Board, District 4, was an invaluable experience for me that I will always remember. It is with sincere gratitude that I thank all of my supporters during my campaign and those who voted for me. Even though the results were not as we had...
wtoc.com
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
Lawsuit over BCSD superintendents’ firing to reveal evidence of conspiracy, attorneys says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit against six members of the school board over his abrupt termination in November. Attorney Donald Gist said he believes Jackson was fired illegally and that the members who voted in favor of his firing violated several […]
Communities gather for annual holiday parades in Summerville and Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of spectators crowded along Main Street in Summerville and Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant for the annual Summerville Holiday Parade and the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade. The Summerville community is kicking off the holiday season in a festive way. “I think it’s pretty cool how everyone just all comes […]
counton2.com
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
Summerville, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
blufftontoday.com
Vaughn column: Hampton County Mudflat Mania
The Hampton County Mudflat is alive and well. It is poised to trap taxpayers again and obligate them to thousands in unnecessary expenditures. Mr. Phillips and Mr. Bishop are making sure you remember their last few days on County Council and Dr. Hollingsworth is serving notice of how he will conduct himself over the next two years. What did they do? They approved the second reading of the proposed Hampton Friends of the Arts (FOTA) contract by:
counton2.com
Changed Lives Ministries celebrates milestone with new facility
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County ministry that helps men and women who are facing addiction and turn their lives around is celebrating a milestone. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday on a new $1.2 million facility for Changed Lives Ministries in Moncks Corner. “We are a...
Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
Meet the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Women’
Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry. For weeks in December, members of […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
Colleton County woman accused of making bomb threat at South Carolina detention center
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Colleton County woman has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat in November to the Florence County Detention Center, authorities said. Danielle De’Asia Heyward of Walterboro was booked into the jail on Friday and released on Saturday after posting a $30,000 bond. She is charged with […]
live5news.com
Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
WJCL
Hundreds of strangers gathered in Beaufort to pay final respects to 9 unclaimed veterans
BEAUFORT, S.C. — More than 400 people gathered at Beaufort National Cemetery Friday morning to honor nine veterans who did not have loved ones to see them laid to rest. The solemn sights and sounds signaled the final trip for the unclaimed veterans. Michael Brophy, who is the assistant...
