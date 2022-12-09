ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Reports of threat to Summerville High not credible, school says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School says a social media post that is circulating regarding a threat towards the school has been deemed not credible by local law enforcement. In a message sent to parents Monday morning, the school said law enforcement determined there was “no credible threat to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
walterborolive.com

Letter to the Editor

Campaigning for the Colleton County School Board, District 4, was an invaluable experience for me that I will always remember. It is with sincere gratitude that I thank all of my supporters during my campaign and those who voted for me. Even though the results were not as we had...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lawsuit over BCSD superintendents’ firing to reveal evidence of conspiracy, attorneys says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit against six members of the school board over his abrupt termination in November. Attorney Donald Gist said he believes Jackson was fired illegally and that the members who voted in favor of his firing violated several […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Summerville, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SUMMERVILLE, SC
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: Hampton County Mudflat Mania

The Hampton County Mudflat is alive and well. It is poised to trap taxpayers again and obligate them to thousands in unnecessary expenditures. Mr. Phillips and Mr. Bishop are making sure you remember their last few days on County Council and Dr. Hollingsworth is serving notice of how he will conduct himself over the next two years. What did they do? They approved the second reading of the proposed Hampton Friends of the Arts (FOTA) contract by:
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Changed Lives Ministries celebrates milestone with new facility

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County ministry that helps men and women who are facing addiction and turn their lives around is celebrating a milestone. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday on a new $1.2 million facility for Changed Lives Ministries in Moncks Corner. “We are a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Meet the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Women’

Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry. For weeks in December, members of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

