Walterboro, SC

23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
Ridgeland Christmas lights display to honor slain child

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A special Christmas lights display in Ridgeland is honoring a little boy taken too soon. Barry and Chelsea Brendlen have put up a massive lights display at their Ridgeland home for 25 years. Hundreds of cars drive through each year to enjoy some Christmas cheer. On Saturday Santa will be making […]
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
Changed Lives Ministries celebrates milestone with new facility

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County ministry that helps men and women who are facing addiction and turn their lives around is celebrating a milestone. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday on a new $1.2 million facility for Changed Lives Ministries in Moncks Corner. “We are a...
Letter to the Editor

Campaigning for the Colleton County School Board, District 4, was an invaluable experience for me that I will always remember. It is with sincere gratitude that I thank all of my supporters during my campaign and those who voted for me. Even though the results were not as we had...
Forget NYC! This U.S. City Is the Best in the Nation for Holiday Cheer

No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
Meet the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Women’

Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry. For weeks in December, members of […]
Sea Life by Starlight at the South Carolina Aquarium

Dress in your brightest, most colorful attire and enjoy an evening with the music makers and the dreamers of the dreams. Claim your golden ticket to Sea Life by Starlight on December 10 as we transform the Aquarium into a colorful, festive night of pure imagination! Indulge in a full bar, light bites, a silent auction, desserts, dancing and more while supporting the Sea Turtle Care Center™.
