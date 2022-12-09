Read full article on original website
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
Communities gather for annual holiday parades in Summerville and Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of spectators crowded along Main Street in Summerville and Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant for the annual Summerville Holiday Parade and the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade. The Summerville community is kicking off the holiday season in a festive way. “I think it’s pretty cool how everyone just all comes […]
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
Special Charleston, SC Area Events – December 19 – December 31, 2022
Musical at 34 West Theater Company. – Holiday Festival of Lights, November 11 – December 31 2022. Big annual holiday drive-through lights display at James Island County Park. More details. – A Christmas Carol, November 30 – December 21 2022. Holiday show at the Dock Street Theatre. –...
Free movie night with goodies at Hampton park Saturday: CPD Community Outreach Team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Community Outreach Team is hosting a movie night at Hampton Park Saturday night. Family and friends can arrive at 30 Mary Murray Drive by 5:30 p.m. Free hot chocolate, s'mores, and popcorn will be provided.
Firehouse Subs opens fourth North Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Firehouse Subs has opened its fourth location in North Charleston, the restaurant announced Monday. The newest sandwich spot is located at 8819 Dorchester Road in Suite 101 of the Cedar Grove Commons. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Paquin family, long-time local franchisees who say they are excited about […]
Ridgeland Christmas lights display to honor slain child
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A special Christmas lights display in Ridgeland is honoring a little boy taken too soon. Barry and Chelsea Brendlen have put up a massive lights display at their Ridgeland home for 25 years. Hundreds of cars drive through each year to enjoy some Christmas cheer. On Saturday Santa will be making […]
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
The Soul II Soul Tour in North Charleston, SC Apr 29th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Soul II Soul Tour presale password is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes. During the time of this time limited pre-sale members with total-access subscriptions have got an opportunity to get musical tickets earlier than the general public 😀. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who will be...
Changed Lives Ministries celebrates milestone with new facility
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County ministry that helps men and women who are facing addiction and turn their lives around is celebrating a milestone. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday on a new $1.2 million facility for Changed Lives Ministries in Moncks Corner. “We are a...
Letter to the Editor
Campaigning for the Colleton County School Board, District 4, was an invaluable experience for me that I will always remember. It is with sincere gratitude that I thank all of my supporters during my campaign and those who voted for me. Even though the results were not as we had...
Hundreds of strangers gathered in Beaufort to pay final respects to 9 unclaimed veterans
BEAUFORT, S.C. — More than 400 people gathered at Beaufort National Cemetery Friday morning to honor nine veterans who did not have loved ones to see them laid to rest. The solemn sights and sounds signaled the final trip for the unclaimed veterans. Michael Brophy, who is the assistant...
Forget NYC! This U.S. City Is the Best in the Nation for Holiday Cheer
No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
WATCH: Lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile – or some help getting in the holiday spirit – look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say...
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
Meet the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Women’
Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry. For weeks in December, members of […]
Summerville announces road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is warning motorists of pending road closures ahead of the town’s annual Christmas parade. The town of Summerville’s parade is set to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday. Summerville police say the following roads will be closed beginning at 1...
Sea Life by Starlight at the South Carolina Aquarium
Dress in your brightest, most colorful attire and enjoy an evening with the music makers and the dreamers of the dreams. Claim your golden ticket to Sea Life by Starlight on December 10 as we transform the Aquarium into a colorful, festive night of pure imagination! Indulge in a full bar, light bites, a silent auction, desserts, dancing and more while supporting the Sea Turtle Care Center™.
Town of McClellanville to purchase old middle school for public use
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The final sale of McClellanville Middle School will happen on Wednesday between the Charleston County School District and the Town of McClellanville. Buying the building will cost the town 325,000 dollars. “We just felt like we needed to get into some situation where it would be available for public use forever. We […]
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you talk to. It’s been there so long that […]
