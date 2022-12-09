Read full article on original website
Boat of the Week: This Luxe New 67-Foot Fast Cruiser Is Plush Enough to Make a Superyacht Jealous
Suites at the Ritz don’t come much more luxurious than this. Spanning the full beam of this ground-breaking, all-new 67-footer from Florida’s Lazzara Yachts, is a master bedroom you might never want to leave. In this over-sized space, there’s a centrally mounted queen bed you can walk all around, along with more diamond-quilted leather than you’ll find in a Bentley. There’s even a mirrored ceiling, no doubt for the times owners want to “reflect” on their success. Slide open the full-width rear glass doors, and you can step from the bedroom right onto your very own secluded, teak-decked private patio, with oversized...
Tri-City Herald
Carnival Cruise Lines Shares Another Special Dining Room Change
Recently, Carnival Cruise announced the details of its plans for the holidays, which include special activities on all 24 of the ships in Carnival's fleet. Activities on deck will include caroling, ugly sweater parties and a special tree lighting ceremony before each embarkment, all scored by classic holiday music. Additionally,...
Time Out Global
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
Built on the banks of the Yarra River in South Wharf, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) is an innovative precinct for the city’s premier events. Opening in 1996, the centre has since undergone multi-million dollar developments to become the innovative 70,000-square-metre space that it is today. With a strong focus on sustainability, MCEC was the first convention centre in the world to be awarded a six-star Green Star environmental rating.
Time Out Global
This avant-garde shrine in Fukuoka designed by Sou Fujimoto has a garden roof
With a history spanning over 1,100 years, Fukuoka prefecture's Dazaifu Tenmangu is one of Japan’s most important Shinto shrines dedicated to culture, education and the arts. It’s built over the burial site of the Heian period (794-1185) scholar and poet Sugawara no Michizane, who was posthumously deified as Tenjin, the god that the shrine is dedicated to.
Time Out Global
The best new L.A. restaurants of 2022
Eclectic, game-changing, fancy without even trying: Just a few of the ways we described L.A.’s most standout openings. In 2022, Time Out checked out over 60 brand-new restaurants across greater Los Angeles, averaging at least five visits a month. Among them, we found great date night spots, plenty of solid neighborhood joints, a couple of duds and a handful of truly great places that we think might soon rank among the city’s very best. Along the way, we witnessed the surprising resurgence in Silver Lake’s dining scene, became parking whizzes in East Hollywood and even grew to enjoy visiting Hollywood a little (thank you, Evan Funke).
Time Out Global
Five regional hotels in Victoria worth travelling for
Regional Victorian accommodation that's so good you’ll want to hit the road just to experience it for yourself. Sure, Melbourne might be home to some high-rolling luxury hotels, but sometimes you just want a break from the noise (and traffic) that comes along with the city. With that in mind, we’ve gathered up some of the best regional hotels in Victoria that are definitely worth the trip.
Time Out Global
Hotel Gajoen Tokyo is hosting yoga classes in its Japanese art gallery
We’ve got good news for those of you looking to get a head start on your New Year’s resolutions. Starting this month, Hotel Gajoen Tokyo in Meguro is offering morning yoga sessions in one of its Japanese banquet rooms every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. With over 90 years...
Time Out Global
Price increase for FamilyMart's Famichiki fried chicken after Christmas
Earlier this year, it was announced that thousands of food items would be hit with a price hike due to Japan’s weak yen and the rising cost of raw ingredients. For the convenience store chain FamilyMart, inflation is mainly affecting its hot food products, including the popular Famichiki fried chicken.
Time Out Global
A huge new Banksy museum just opened in Belgium
There’s no denying that Banksy is one of the most famous artists working right now, but it can be quite tough to see lots of his stuff in one place. Because Banksy usually leaves his creations out in public on walls and buildings, much of his art doesn’t really lend itself to being exhibited in a conventional gallery.
Time Out Global
This new Battersea Power Station hotel has a pool with a truly incredible view
The new Art’otel has finally opened in Battersea Power Station, and it’s got a rooftop swimming pool with an epic view. For those who don’t know, Art’otel is a chain of luxury hotels created by artists and designers, meaning they’re aesthetic AF. And this new BPS one doesn’t disappoint. They’ve pulled out the big guns with this view, and the hotel has got a stunning infinity pool that lets swimmers get up close and personal with the famous chimneys of the former power station. The heated pool is situated on the top of the beautiful art-deco behemoth, looking out across the iconic smokestacks and the London skyline.
Time Out Global
London restaurants where you can get bargain oysters
The best places for oysters in London, from oyster happy hours to seafood spots. Oysters. Food of the gods. Sloppy globules of joy. But, more often than not, pretty damn pricey. Which is why the oyster happy hour has long been a firm favourite, letting mere mortals feast on these salty little treasures for a reasonable price. We've got together a list of the various spots across London that will offer you the chance to dine like a king, despite having relatively empty pockets.
Punch
In Search of the Ultimate Dirty Martini
We asked 11 of America’s top bartenders to submit their finest recipe for the dirty Martini—then we blind-tasted them all to find the best of the best. It’s not easy tasting a dozen dirty Martinis in one sitting. About halfway through, the assembled judges were questioning the futility of the task at hand: to find the best, archetypal example of the classic. “Perhaps it’s not a drink that’s meant to be evaluated,” said one, after five mega misses in a row. “We’re looking for a balanced cocktail, but isn’t the point of the dirty Martini to throw the formula out of balance?” asked another.
Boat of the Week: This Insane 286-Foot Superyacht Has Its Own German Microbrewery Onboard
Considered to be the ultimate luxury, it seems only right that time should be the starting point for a new superyacht concept. With a certified helipad, submarine platform, two underwater observation lounges and a fleet of tenders, “Time” outlines the blueprint for an explorer yacht that just may help owners and guests get off the clock while at sea. The concept by Studio Valentin Design, in partnership with Abeking & Rasmussen, might be better named “Down Time.” The 282-foot, seven-decked concept optimizes the available interior volume while packing in as many pleasure-inducing features as possible, including a sports club with a...
This Three-Story Cartagena Bar Is Making Some of the Best Cocktails in the World
Alquímico, which has a different menu for each floor, is highlighting Colombian ingredients and experimental techniques in a stunning old mansion.
winemag.com
Invented for a King, This Brandy Sour Is Royalty in a Glass
This recipe is adapted from BAR MENU: 100+ Drinking Food Recipes for Cocktail Hours at Home, a new cookbook featuring cocktail recipes by former restaurant critic and award-winning wine and spirits columnist André Darlington. This excellent brandy sour was developed for King Farouk of Egypt when he stayed on...
Time Out Global
Don’t miss Montreal's most fun, family-friendly brunch
Whether you’re finishing up some last-minute shopping, or checking out all the Christmas-y things to do do downtown—from the gigantic free ice rink to Luminothérapie’s light installations—Time Out Market Montréal inside the Eaton Centre is the spot to refuel downtown this December. Bonus: Because...
Delish
American Amaro Is Having A Major Moment
It seems like everywhere I look, people are drinking amaro. Maybe you’ve seen Florence Pugh waltzing around Venice with an Aperol spritz. Or you’ve been unable to ignore social media posts about Emma D’Arcy’s iconic “Negroni Sbagliato…with prosecco in it.” Regardless if you’re an amaro newbie or you drink some every weekend, you can’t deny that it’s having a moment.
Time Out Global
Exhibition reveals secret history of Zadar’s waterfront
Now in its final week, the exhibition Nova riva at the Turn of the 19th and 20th Centuries at the renovated Duke’s Palace in central Zadar shows how the city’s waterfront transitioned from being heavily fortified to an Adriatic promenade. American author Albert Anthony, born to local parents...
