Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
4 major DSO moves in 2 weeks
From a joint venture to a new 24-location dental group, here are four major DSO moves Becker's has reported on since Dec. 1:. 1. Pacific Dental Services and Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. 2. U.S. Oral Surgery Management completed a funding...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
beckersdental.com
How 4 entrepreneurial DSOs grew in 2022
Several small-scale DSOs spent the year affiliating with new practices, entering new markets and adding industry partnerships to grow their businesses. Here is a summary of what four entrepreneurial DSOs accomplished in 2022:. Guardian Dentistry Partners (Miami) Guardian Dentistry Partners added several practices this year, expanding its network to more...
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
beckersdental.com
Aligned Dental Partners brings Overjet AI tech to 750+ practices
Aligned Dental Partners, a dental consulting company, is bringing Overjet's artificial intelligence technology to more than 750 practices. Overjet's FDA-cleared radiograph analysis technology aids in the diagnostic process by adding color and quantification to X-rays to detect and outline decay, measure bone levels and point out areas of concern, according to a Dec. 14 news release from Overjet.
beckersdental.com
12 biggest dental companies worldwide: Insider Monkey
The Procter & Gamble Co. is the biggest dental company in the world, according to finance website Insider Monkey. Insider Monkey selected the biggest dental companies based on their market capitalization. The website examined each company's market share in the dental industry, past revenue growth, and the growth of their dental business segments. Read more about the methodology here.
beckersdental.com
3 medical-dental integration moves in 10 days
Health systems, DSOs and oral health groups have been busy collaborating on initiatives to advance medical-dental integration. Here are three moves that have taken place since Dec. 2:. 1. San Francisco-based UCSF Health and UCSF Dentistry integrated patients' oral health and medical records into Epic's electronic health record system. 2....
beckersdental.com
Navigating the dental 'tsunami': 3 dental leaders' goals for 2023
Practice growth and maintaining financial stability are just a few goals for dentists, dental executives and their practices going into 2023. Here, three dental leaders discuss the goals they've set for their organizations next year:. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. Matt Carlston, DMD. Vice President...
beckersdental.com
Allied OMS appoints Jarrod Ermis CFO
Southlake, Texas-based Allied OMS named Jarrod Ermis its new CFO. Mr. Ermis has more than 18 years of experience working in finance, including with private equity-backed healthcare companies, according to a Dec. 13 news release. Allied OMS CEO Dan Hosler said Mr. Ermis' appointment is what the company needs as it continues its growth across the U.S.
beckersdental.com
5 dental tech updates to know
Here are five recent dental technology updates to know:. 1. Pound Ridge (N.Y.) Cosmetic Dentistry became the first dental clinic on the East Coast to acquire Robin, an emotional support robot to reduce anxiety in pediatric patients. 2. Dental technology company Sonendo announced that it has treated more than 1...
beckersdental.com
How robotics grew in dentistry in 2022
The dental industry saw several developments in technology, with robotics being added to dental practices and innovations taking place to improve patient care. Here is a snapshot of how robotics grew in the industry this year:. 1. In December, Pound Ridge (N.Y.) Cosmetic Dentistry became the first dental clinic on...
beckersdental.com
Why dentists are worried about student debt
The effects of student debt weigh heavily on former dental students' wallets and on the industry itself. In 2019, the average dental school graduate owed $292,169 in student loan debt, according to the most recent data from the Education Data Initiative, a resource that collects data and statistics about the U.S. education system.
beckersdental.com
ProSmile launches dental implant practice brand
Toms River, N.J.-based DSO ProSmile launched a national brand of dental implant offices. Services offered at SmartArches Dental Implants include implants and full mouth reconstruction. The brand has also pledged to provide free services every quarter to patients in need, according to a Dec. 13 news release. There are four...
beckersdental.com
14 dental 1sts in 2022
From DSO milestones to new technology, here are 14 notable 'firsts' that took place in the dental industry this year:. 1. Massachusetts voters greenlighted a first-of-its-kind initiative to reform dental insurer spending in November. The ballot question asked voters whether the state should establish a medical loss ratio that would require dental insurers to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients.
beckersdental.com
New York dental practice among 1st to add anxiety-reducing robot
Pound Ridge (N.Y.) Cosmetic Dentistry is the first dental clinic on the East Coast to acquire an emotional support robot to reduce anxiety in pediatric patients, ABC affiliate NEWS10 reported Dec. 13. The robot, named Robin, supports children undergoing medical treatments by analyzing and responding to emotions in real time....
beckersdental.com
Wisconsin dentists stress need for dental education programs to alleviate shortages
Wisconsin dentists say more dental training programs are needed to grow the state's workforce and alleviate shortages, CBS affiliate WDJT reported Dec. 9. Lisa Teel, DDS, of Brookfield-based Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, said the shortage of professionals is causing longer wait times for patients. Dental practices are also seeing an uptick in emergency cases.
beckersdental.com
Northeast Delta Dental to fund $6M student loan repayment program
Insurer Northeast Delta Dental will provide $6 million in funding over three years for dental student loan repayments. The goal of the initiative is to attract more dentists to Northeastern New England, according to a Dec. 12 news release from the company. The program will be administered by the recruitment...
Comments / 0