Saint Petersburg, FL

It has a black throat, it’s gray and it warbles, that’s a Black Throated Gray Warbler

By Nicholas Hess, Photo Editor
 3 days ago
fox13news.com

Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Fox Weather

What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?

Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Red tide drifts north to Pinellas beaches

Red tide is back in Pinellas County. High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide has been found this week in Maximo Park, on the southern tip of St. Petersburg along Tampa Bay. And medium concentrations were found at Treasure Island Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach. Lower amounts were reported...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

