It has a black throat, it’s gray and it warbles, that’s a Black Throated Gray Warbler

This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Florida teachers discover mastodon jaw, tusks in local waters
They never imagined they would find something like this!
fox13news.com
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
mynews13.com
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?
Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium researchers spot first endangered whale calf of season
Clearwater Marine Aquarium researchers announced they sighted first North Atlantic right whale mom and calf pair of the 2022-2023 season.
995qyk.com
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Lakeland Accident Statistics – What You Need To Know
Florida is the Sunshine State, but it also has a dark side. Car accidents are a danger many people face every day. From texting while driving to drunk driving, there are an untold number of hazards that can lead to you or your beloved getting
usf.edu
Red tide drifts north to Pinellas beaches
Red tide is back in Pinellas County. High concentrations of the organism that causes red tide has been found this week in Maximo Park, on the southern tip of St. Petersburg along Tampa Bay. And medium concentrations were found at Treasure Island Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach. Lower amounts were reported...
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies at 94
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former U.S. Rep....
fox35orlando.com
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
WESH
Report: FBI investigating after woman's body found wrapped in trash bag off Florida coast
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Reports indicate a woman's body was found off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida this weekend. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard District 7 said the body was discovered by a good Samaritan Saturday about 13 miles west of Egmont Key.
FBI investigating after body found in bag in Gulf of Mexico on Saturday
The FBI has taken over a case after a body was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning.
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
People are leaving these major US cities to come to Tampa
It's no secret that Tampa and the rest of Florida have been more desirable for new residents in recent years, but where have they been coming from in recent months?
iheart.com
WATCH: Tampa Bay News Reporter Has Coughing Fit While Reporting on Red Tide
Red tide has again taken over at some Tampa Bay and Sarasota beaches. High levels of the algae can cause respiratory distress in humans, as evidenced by the coughing fit 10 Tampa Bay reporter Malique Rankin experienced off-camera on Friday. We found this clip especially interesting because as we were...
‘Mom is gone’: Actress Georgia Holt, mother of Cher, dies at 96
Cher announced that her mother, actress and singer Georgia Holt, has died at age 96.
Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies in Tampa at age 84
Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and activist who co-founded Ms. Magazine with Gloria Steinem, formed a powerful speaking partnership with her and appeared with her in one of the most iconic photos of the feminist movement, has died. She was 84.
Tarpon Springs man ships himself 18 pounds of meth, gets 10 years in prison
A Tarpon Springs man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison Monday after trying to mail himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
