WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Charlee

She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 pounds) but she has the biggest goofiest personality. She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings. She would love a family that will play with her in the...
People

The Best New Pet Products of 2022 Picked Out By the Cats and Dogs of PEOPLE

PEOPLE staffers enlisted their pets as testers to find the best new toys, treats, beds, and accessories for cats and dogs Best Dog Bed After testing dozens of products across 11 categories, the cats and dogs of PEOPLE staffers picked their favorite new pet products. Read on to see what won the 2022 PEOPLE Pet Product Awards and to get expert tips on how to help your furry friend play more.  "Stylish" and "easy to wash." this bolstered bed...
DogTime

How You Can Help Dogs in Shelters This Holiday Season

For dogs in shelters, the holidays can be a lonely time. Among the chaos that ensues this time of year, it’s easy to forget that there are thousands of pups who will be spending these weeks without a family or a home to call their own. If your family isn’t quite ready to take home […] The post How You Can Help Dogs in Shelters This Holiday Season appeared first on DogTime.
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
The Motley Fool

Is Chewy.com Really Cheaper for Pet Owners?

Nobody does picky eating like a spoiled pet. Chewy, Petco, and Walmart are very similar in prices on common pet supplies. When prices differed, Chewy was usually cheaper. Sales and shipping charges can push other retailers ahead, so comparison shop for the best deals. Tightening the belt for yourself is...
cohaitungchi.com

Need to find your pet a new home?

In case you are having bother discovering animal-friendly housing, or experiencing different pet-related housing difficulties resembling a nuisance grievance, take a look at our sources on conserving pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergic reactions?. See our sources on how one can have a cheerful, wholesome life along with your...
pethelpful.com

Sweet Capybara Is the Best Nanny to Golden Retriever Puppies

Capybaras are such cool animals. These gentle rodents can grow up to 180 pounds and they are extremely affectionate when kept as pets. They do need access to a swimming pool or pond since they require about half their time spent in water. Another prerequisite is that they have access to adorable puppies, because they sure do seem to like them!
studyfinds.org

Best Dog Toys: Top 5 Items Most Beloved By Experts — And Pets Themselves!

Grab your furry friend. This is going to be a squeaking-good read! Did you know an incredible 69 million U.S. households have a dog?! That means there are likely tens of millions of toys scattered across homes, hiding under couches, or currently being gripped tightly in dogs’ mouths. Just like little kids, our best friends get very excited when we bring them home something fun to play with — so we wanted to find the best dog toys to recommend to owners nationwide.
thehappypuppysite.com

Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?

Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
fox56news.com

Cold weather tips for pet owners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As winter approaches and the temperatures drop, it’s time to think about how to look after your pets in cold weather. While most aspects of pet care remain the same, no matter the temperature, there are some extra things you need to do and some that you should avoid.
DogTime

Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur

It’s pretty normal for some of us to slip up on our dog’s grooming from time to time. For dog parents with more hard-to-groom breeds, sometimes the constant shedding, brushing, and trimming can grow to be a little too much. But for most of us, the appropriate action to take when grooming gets to be […] The post Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur appeared first on DogTime.
KANSAS CITY, MO

