Pet of the Week: Charlee
She is a small lady (weighing just under 30 pounds) but she has the biggest goofiest personality. She has done well with all of the dogs in her foster home and is OBSESSED with her human foster siblings. She would love a family that will play with her in the...
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
The Best New Pet Products of 2022 Picked Out By the Cats and Dogs of PEOPLE
PEOPLE staffers enlisted their pets as testers to find the best new toys, treats, beds, and accessories for cats and dogs Best Dog Bed After testing dozens of products across 11 categories, the cats and dogs of PEOPLE staffers picked their favorite new pet products. Read on to see what won the 2022 PEOPLE Pet Product Awards and to get expert tips on how to help your furry friend play more. "Stylish" and "easy to wash." this bolstered bed...
How You Can Help Dogs in Shelters This Holiday Season
For dogs in shelters, the holidays can be a lonely time. Among the chaos that ensues this time of year, it’s easy to forget that there are thousands of pups who will be spending these weeks without a family or a home to call their own. If your family isn’t quite ready to take home […] The post How You Can Help Dogs in Shelters This Holiday Season appeared first on DogTime.
Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
The Hidden Crisis of Pet-Friendly Rentals in Canada
In Canada, the regulations around whether landlords are allowed to deny rentals to tenants with pets is regulated at a provincial level - meaning each province has it's own set of rules around this.
Is Chewy.com Really Cheaper for Pet Owners?
Nobody does picky eating like a spoiled pet. Chewy, Petco, and Walmart are very similar in prices on common pet supplies. When prices differed, Chewy was usually cheaper. Sales and shipping charges can push other retailers ahead, so comparison shop for the best deals. Tightening the belt for yourself is...
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
Pet scam victims duped into sending thousands of dollars and multiple payments
While searching for a Chow Chow puppy online, Stacey Johnson fell into a scam costing her more than $1,600.
These 5 Dog Christmas Stockings Will Have Your Furry Friends Wagging Their Tails With Joy
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dog owners and dog grandparents: Is your family’s stocking lineup really ready for Santa...
Dog owner defends dyeing pet's fur to resemble 'The Grinch' for Christmas
Ashley Spielmann told Newsweek she hopes her mini schnauzer's dye job sparks a trend of "colored Grinch pets everywhere."
Need to find your pet a new home?
In case you are having bother discovering animal-friendly housing, or experiencing different pet-related housing difficulties resembling a nuisance grievance, take a look at our sources on conserving pets welcome in rental housing. Pet allergic reactions?. See our sources on how one can have a cheerful, wholesome life along with your...
Sweet Capybara Is the Best Nanny to Golden Retriever Puppies
Capybaras are such cool animals. These gentle rodents can grow up to 180 pounds and they are extremely affectionate when kept as pets. They do need access to a swimming pool or pond since they require about half their time spent in water. Another prerequisite is that they have access to adorable puppies, because they sure do seem to like them!
Best Dog Toys: Top 5 Items Most Beloved By Experts — And Pets Themselves!
Grab your furry friend. This is going to be a squeaking-good read! Did you know an incredible 69 million U.S. households have a dog?! That means there are likely tens of millions of toys scattered across homes, hiding under couches, or currently being gripped tightly in dogs’ mouths. Just like little kids, our best friends get very excited when we bring them home something fun to play with — so we wanted to find the best dog toys to recommend to owners nationwide.
Do Older Dogs Teach Puppies?
Do older dogs teach puppies? I always hear people saying their second dog is easier than their first – which got me wondering whether the training of the first dog played a part! And, after some research, I learned that it’s true. All dogs learn from observing other dogs – at all stages of life. Puppies, especially, need to learn from older dogs, and older dogs do indeed teach puppies. This can make things easier for you as an owner. But, it’s also vital for young pups, which is why they can’t leave their moms until at least 8 weeks old. In this guide, I’ll take a closer look at how adult dogs teach younger dogs, the most common behaviors they’ll learn, and how the relationship can go both ways.
Top 6 Pet Safety Tips to Keep Your Furry Friend Safe
Every pet parent wants to ensure that their furry friend is safe, but it can be hard to know where to start. That's why we've put together a list of the top six pet safety tips so that you can keep your buddy safe and sound.
Cold weather tips for pet owners
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As winter approaches and the temperatures drop, it’s time to think about how to look after your pets in cold weather. While most aspects of pet care remain the same, no matter the temperature, there are some extra things you need to do and some that you should avoid.
Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur
It’s pretty normal for some of us to slip up on our dog’s grooming from time to time. For dog parents with more hard-to-groom breeds, sometimes the constant shedding, brushing, and trimming can grow to be a little too much. But for most of us, the appropriate action to take when grooming gets to be […] The post Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur appeared first on DogTime.
