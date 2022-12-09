ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sears Permanently Closing This Location

Photo byHurricaneGeek2002 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
UNION GAP, WA
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
SPY

The TikTok Famous Bissell Little Green Machine Is Just $69 Today at Walmart — If You Hurry!

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Week continues to roll out some of the best sales of the holiday season. Right now, shoppers can get a great deal on one of our favorite cleaning devices, the Bissell Little Green Machine, which is on sale at Walmart for just $69 today. This is a major saving given this powerful tool’s original retail price of $124. By comparison, the Little Green Machine carpet cleaner is selling for $120 at Amazon right now. If you felt somewhat...
People

The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
Billboard

Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Here’s What’s Still on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cyber Monday isn’t over yet! Although Walmart rolled out select Black Friday deals earlier than usual this year, the mega-retailer also launched a round of Cyber Monday sales on Monday (Nov. 28). Walmart+ members received early access to shop early Cyber Monday deals seven hours before the sale officially began. Curious about Walmart+? It’s $12.95/month or $98 for the annual membership and includes early access to...
PYMNTS

Restaurants Lead 8.1% Rise in Retail Sales in November

Consumers spent more in the restaurant, fuel and convenience, and grocery sectors in November. Those sectors were the big winners during a month in which U.S. retail sales — excluding automotive — rose 8.1% year over year, according to a press release about the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse, a report that measures both in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment.
PYMNTS

RH Sales Slide as High-End Retailer Rejects Promotions

In a declining market for home furnishings, RH is targeting upscale buyers. RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman said Thursday (Dec. 8) during a quarterly earnings call that the luxury lifestyle retailer continues to reject the discounting that is common in the industry. He said that while the company receives two promotional emails per day from many other companies in the industry, RH has not sent one in nearly two years.
The Independent

Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

