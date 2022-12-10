Visit EC sees opportunity in more outdoor tourist activities

People who visited Elizabeth City this past summer spent their money on lodging and eating out, says Corrina Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Elizabeth City.

When many of those same tourists visited the Outer Banks, the amount they spent on outdoor recreation skyrocketed over the amount they spent locally.

Ruffieux said that vast divide in tourism spending presents an opportunity for Elizabeth City to broaden its outdoor entertainment offerings and absorb some of that summer revenue.

“What that tells me in particular is we have a massive gap in this market, and that is an opportunity. That is super low-hanging fruit,” she said during her monthly report to the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority on Thursday, Dec. 1. “If we can look at product development that allows us to offer just a little more outdoor recreation, we can capture some of those people instead of them going to the Outer Banks.”

Ruffieux’s comments came during her presentation of tourism data collected by the data research platform Zartico, which tracks the movement of travelers’ cellular phones and mobile devices.

Zartico works by locating a certain mobile device’s home base, or the user’s town of residence, and then traces that device’s movements, according to Ruffieux.

Visit EC has been working with Zartico to better understand tourism behavior.

“This tool allows us to learn about our visitors without having actually to do intercept surveys or anything like that, which can be complicated,” Ruffieux said.

She read aloud additional results of the Elizabeth City and Outer Banks cross-visitation analysis compiled by Zartico. The analysis included Outer Banks data that was shared by Dare County tourism officials.

The results included tourists who visited Elizabeth City between Memorial Day and Labor Day of the past summer and came from destinations outside a 30-mile radius of the city, Ruffieux said.

For example, some Chesapeake, Virginia, residents who came to town would not have been included. To be counted in the study, visitors also had to stop at an Elizabeth City destination such as a restaurant or park, and stay in town for at least two hours. People who drove through without stopping were not counted. Visitors who had the location settings on their devices turned off also were not counted.

Visit EC wanted to learn how many people visited Elizabeth City, stayed overnight, took day trips or continued to the Outer Banks after stopping in Elizabeth City.

The majority of Elizabeth City visitors stayed overnight, and almost 40% came from locations within the state, the report states. The remaining percentage came from out of state.

Almost 80% of the visitors who traveled on to the Outer Banks after stopping in Elizabeth City also were from in-state, while more than 20% were from out of state.

“What this tells me is our North Carolina visitors are more likely to pass through, maybe spend one night, and go on to the Outer Banks, as opposed to our out-of-state visitors. They’re staying here,” Ruffieux said.

Some of the popular destinations Elizabeth City visitors were taking day trips to included downtown Manteo, the Alligator National Wildlife Refuge, Jockey’s Ridge State Park and the Wright Brothers Memorial.

The top 10 markets from which visitors came included the Richmond-Petersburg, Virginia area, the Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem corridor, New York city and Washington D.C.