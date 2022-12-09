Read full article on original website
Related
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
disneytips.com
Mother Hurt During Fireworks Incident at Disney World
A Guest visiting the Walt Disney World Resort has reported an incident where her mother suffered an injury during the nighttime fireworks show. Fireworks spectacles are symbolic of Disney Parks all over the world. Firstly, their dazzling colors and brilliant lights illuminate the night sky all over the world during nightly performances of unique arrangements, effects, and original songs. Moreover, their iconography features on Disney Parks merchandise and in advertising, making them truly synonymous with the magic and wonder Guests receive on a Disney vacation.
WDW News Today
James Cameron Has Pitched New Films for ‘AVATAR Flight of Passage’ Ride, Dates Announced for the 2023 Destination D23 Event, and More: Daily Recap (12/8/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 8, 2022.
disneytips.com
Disney World Adds Bonus Reservation Slots for the Holiday Season
Eligible Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of a “holiday bonus reservation” for a limited time this Christmas season!. The holidays at Walt Disney World are one of the most magical times of the year, but that also makes them one of the greatest periods of demand for Theme Park reservations. Indeed, acquiring general admission or an Annual Pass is only half the battle now, and same-day reservations for each Disney Park, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, are all going fast!
TravelPulse
Mexican Resorts Offering Authentic Experiences
Mexico has extraordinary resorts that offer unforgettable experiences in stunning natural environments with activities designed to enjoy both with the family and as a couple. These are some of the hotels that provide enjoyable wellness and adventure activities for all tastes. Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun. The idea of this...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder 20% Discount Coming Soon to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to save 20% on food and non-alcoholic beverages at select holiday kitchens during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The discount will be available when using cashless payment at the following locations:. American Holiday Table – The American Adventure Pavilion...
ComicBook
Universal Orlando Opens First-Ever Escape Room Experiences
Universal Orlando Resort has been offering fans countless ways to immerse themselves in their favorite movies over the decades, but the park has now launched the all-new Universal's Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk, which are escape rooms that put your love of movies to the test. The two rooms honor two of the most beloved properties at Universal, Jurassic World and Back to the Future, and each room features randomized clues that can create an entirely unique experience for fans who come back for repeat attempts at escaping. You can head to the Universal's Great Movie Escape website to purchase tickets, with the rooms open now.
Immerse yourself in Universal Orlando Resort's new escape rooms: Jurassic World, Back to the Future
Universal Orlando Resort is allowing guests to immerse themselves in two iconic film franchises in a new escape room adventure.
disneybymark.com
Runtimes Announced for Disney 100 Years of Wonder ‘Wondrous Journeys’ and ‘World of Color – One’ Nighttime Spectaculars at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has announced the runtimes for “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park and “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure, which will both debut on January 27, 2023, as part of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. “Wondrous Journeys” will be 13 minutes...
disneytips.com
Disney Springs Welcomes Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride for a Limited Time
Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride was a classic Fantasyland attraction located right in the Magic Kingdom in the space currently occupied by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. While the Disneyland version of the ride remains open, Guests at Walt Disney World have not been able to experience this attraction since it closed permanently in 1998.
Comments / 0