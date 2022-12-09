ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes

New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'

A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'

NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
CJ McCollum: Public safety and criminal justice reform go hand in hand

I’m a newcomer to New Orleans, but I am grateful to now call it home: to play basketball here, live here with my family and have the chance to be a part of this community. And when I think about community, I immediately think of my mom and all that she has done to create a better life for my family and a better society for others. I see the same love and heart in this city and state — and I know it can be invested in our shared prosperity. That starts with kids.
Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say

A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
Disaster After Disaster

Louisiana’s Road Home recovery program shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods while offering more aid to those in wealthy neighborhoods. A yearlong investigation by @ProPublica, @NOLAnews and @WWLTV has found that disaster programs often shortchange the people who need it most, worsening inequities in the wake of disaster. “It didn’t...
Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video

A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
