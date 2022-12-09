Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes
New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Police Department officers complain of 'favoritism' and 'nepotism' in new survey
A new survey of New Orleans Police Department officers found that the vast majority of those who responded are dissatisfied with the department, with several complaining of an unfair promotion process. When given a chance to provide additional information about their responses to the survey, 18 respondents mentioned favoritism, cronyism...
Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief. Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: City to comb through Mayor Cantrell’s hotel upgrades amid Fox 8 investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Fox 8 first started asking questions about New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades on some of her trips in 2022, the city now says it will take a closer look to determine if the mayor and a member of her security detail owe taxpayers money.
Council responds to Mayor Cantrell’s request for input on new NOPD chief
The New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell's request for input in naming a new chief for the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'
A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after officer found dead in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of one of their own Tuesday morning. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a nine-year veteran of the police department was found dead at a home in Gentilly after a welfare check was called in around 8:39 a.m.
New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'
NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
NOLA.com
CJ McCollum: Public safety and criminal justice reform go hand in hand
I’m a newcomer to New Orleans, but I am grateful to now call it home: to play basketball here, live here with my family and have the chance to be a part of this community. And when I think about community, I immediately think of my mom and all that she has done to create a better life for my family and a better society for others. I see the same love and heart in this city and state — and I know it can be invested in our shared prosperity. That starts with kids.
NOPD on scene of St. Roch shooting, one man wounded
At about 8:18 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Mandeville Street where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
NOLA.com
Mandeville bypass road, Tammany Trace bridges pulled from St. Tammany Parish budget
Two big ticket items sought by St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper -- a Mandeville bypass road to ease traffic on U.S. 190 and the repair or replacement of seven bridges on the popular Tammany Trace -- will not be in St. Tammany's 2023 capital budget, at least not yet.
Woman wounded in Central City shooting Tuesday
She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.
NOLA.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
NOLA.com
Tornadoes kill one in St. Charles, strike St. Bernard community for second time in nine months
A devastating storm that spawned tornadoes across Louisiana left at least three people dead, destroyed houses and entire neighborhoods and cut power to tens of thousands of residents. The storm dealt a cruel second blow Wednesday to Friscoville Avenue in Arabi, still reeling from a powerful twister that struck just...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
NOLA.com
Disaster After Disaster
Louisiana’s Road Home recovery program shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods while offering more aid to those in wealthy neighborhoods. A yearlong investigation by @ProPublica, @NOLAnews and @WWLTV has found that disaster programs often shortchange the people who need it most, worsening inequities in the wake of disaster. “It didn’t...
Police say this car could be connected to New Orleans Dollar Tree quadruple shooting
After four people, including two minors, were wounded in a shooting outside a New Orleans Dollar Tree last week, police have released pictures of another vehicle believed to have been involved.
NOLA.com
Man robbed by woman who 'started dancing on him' in French Quarter, NOPD says
A man says he was robbed by a woman who "started dancing on him" on a French Quarter street, New Orleans police said. The robbery was reported to authorities at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Peters Street, which is between Bienville and North Conti streets (map).
NOLA.com
Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video
A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Comments / 1