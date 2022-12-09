ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters disrupt LA Councilwoman Traci Park's swearing in ceremony

LOS ANGELES - A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred. Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz, showed intermittent...
Gas prices in LA County drop for 32nd consecutive day

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 32nd consecutive day and 65th time in 68 days since rising to a record. The average price decreased 2.2 cents to $4.623, its lowest amount since Nov....
P-22: LA's celebrity mountain lion captured after days-long search, deaths of 2 dogs

LOS ANGELES - P-22, the mountain lion at the center of a days-long search across Los Angeles, has been captured. California's Fish and Wildlife Department confirmed P-22 was captured and tranquilized before transporting the big cat to a wild animal care facility. The capture comes just days after state officials announced they will start looking for P-22.
Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity

DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
LA City Council scandal: Gil Cedillo explains his refusal to resign

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protesters interrupt LA City Council meeting; council censures Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo. After another raucous start to its meeting, the Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 Wednesday to approve a pair of motions to censure Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal -- the first time the council has censured council members since at least 1911, according to the city clerk's office.
Karen Bass to declare state of emergency on homelessness on first day in office

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' newest mayor has already announced she will take action to fulfill one of her campaign promises in her first day in office. Former U.S. Representative Karen Bass was sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles Sunday. In doing so, she became the first woman and second Black person to lead the city. In her inauguration speech, Bass reiterated her plan to tackle the homeless crisis, one of pillars of her campaign.
Karen Bass to be inagurated as LA's new Mayor Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Karen Bass is set to be sworn in as Los Angeles' 43rd mayor Sunday in a historic inauguration at the Microsoft Theater, where she will become the first woman and second Black person to lead the city. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place outside City...
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina

COVINA, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a fire that ignited at an illegal marijuana grow house in Covina on Monday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene around 11 a.m. that showed heavy smoke coming from the property in the Covina Hills community. Authorities said crews were called to the home...
Woman killed, man hospitalized in Anaheim house fire

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Neighbors were stunned Monday after a longtime resident was killed and a man was hospitalized with burn injuries when a fire ripped through an Anaheim home overnight. Officials with the Anaheim Fire Department said they received a call around 1 a.m. Monday regarding a single-family home with...
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue man swept away in Santa Ana River

ORANGE, Calif. - Firefighters and paramedics conducted a swift water rescue in Orange Sunday morning. Orange County Fire Authority and Anaheim Fire Department units responded to the area of the Santa Ana River and Garden Grove Boulevard after reports that a man was swept away in the river waters during Sunday's storm.
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
Shop local holiday gift guide 2022

LOS ANGELES - Carrie Freitas, the Editor-in-Chief at Tableau Magazine, shares some holiday gift ideas from California-based companies. Below are some gift ideas for everyone on your list:. For the Beauty Junkie: Oak Essentials skincare. Everyone loves a candle! Backhouse Candles. For the golfer: Blue Atlas Marketplace for custom golf...
Ontario firefighters rescue woman swept away in wash during weekend rain

ONTARIO, Calif. - Firefighters in Ontario Sunday morning rescued a woman who was swept away in the wash as rain moved across Southern California. Ontario firefighters received a call for service around 7 a.m. reporting that a person was stuck in the Cucamonga Wash near Airport Dr. Firefighters were able...
