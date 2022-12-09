Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
Related
foxla.com
Protesters disrupt LA Councilwoman Traci Park's swearing in ceremony
LOS ANGELES - A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred. Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz, showed intermittent...
foxla.com
Report: Kids cried during Kevin de León fight with activist at Christmas event
LOS ANGELES - A witness to the altercation between Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights told reporters it began under circumstances that caused some children at the event to "cry and scream," according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.
foxla.com
LA City Council's Kevin de León involved in fight at holiday event in Lincoln Heights
LOS ANGELES - Kevin de León is once again at the center of controversy. Videos surfacing on social media showed the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman being involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights. In the social media video, where it doesn't show the entire...
foxla.com
Gas prices in LA County drop for 32nd consecutive day
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 32nd consecutive day and 65th time in 68 days since rising to a record. The average price decreased 2.2 cents to $4.623, its lowest amount since Nov....
foxla.com
P-22: LA's celebrity mountain lion captured after days-long search, deaths of 2 dogs
LOS ANGELES - P-22, the mountain lion at the center of a days-long search across Los Angeles, has been captured. California's Fish and Wildlife Department confirmed P-22 was captured and tranquilized before transporting the big cat to a wild animal care facility. The capture comes just days after state officials announced they will start looking for P-22.
foxla.com
Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity
DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
foxla.com
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man who stopped to help a seemingly stranded woman on the side of a road in Northern California last week was allegedly zip-tied and set on fire by her and two men who then stole his car, police said, according to a report. The two men stepped out...
foxla.com
LA City Council scandal: Gil Cedillo explains his refusal to resign
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protesters interrupt LA City Council meeting; council censures Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo. After another raucous start to its meeting, the Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 Wednesday to approve a pair of motions to censure Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal -- the first time the council has censured council members since at least 1911, according to the city clerk's office.
foxla.com
Karen Bass to declare state of emergency on homelessness on first day in office
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' newest mayor has already announced she will take action to fulfill one of her campaign promises in her first day in office. Former U.S. Representative Karen Bass was sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles Sunday. In doing so, she became the first woman and second Black person to lead the city. In her inauguration speech, Bass reiterated her plan to tackle the homeless crisis, one of pillars of her campaign.
foxla.com
South Gate police spread holiday cheer to family whose Christmas donations were stolen
LOS ANGELES - A real life Grinch nearly ruined Christmas for one South Gate family when he stole their holiday decorations. But police refused to just let that go; they stepped in and helped deliver a special Christmas gift to the Carrillo family. "When the Police Officers Association of South...
foxla.com
Karen Bass to be inagurated as LA's new Mayor Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Karen Bass is set to be sworn in as Los Angeles' 43rd mayor Sunday in a historic inauguration at the Microsoft Theater, where she will become the first woman and second Black person to lead the city. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place outside City...
foxla.com
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina
COVINA, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a fire that ignited at an illegal marijuana grow house in Covina on Monday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene around 11 a.m. that showed heavy smoke coming from the property in the Covina Hills community. Authorities said crews were called to the home...
foxla.com
Karen Bass takes oath of office to become first female mayor of Los Angeles
Karen Bass became the first woman mayor of Los Angeles, taking the oath of office from Vice President Kamala Harris. Bass also becomes the second Black person to lead the city.
foxla.com
Woman killed, man hospitalized in Anaheim house fire
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Neighbors were stunned Monday after a longtime resident was killed and a man was hospitalized with burn injuries when a fire ripped through an Anaheim home overnight. Officials with the Anaheim Fire Department said they received a call around 1 a.m. Monday regarding a single-family home with...
foxla.com
Innocent bystander dies after being shot in Santa Ana
A woman was shot by bullets intended for two teenagers in Santa Ana. She died days later from her injuries.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue man swept away in Santa Ana River
ORANGE, Calif. - Firefighters and paramedics conducted a swift water rescue in Orange Sunday morning. Orange County Fire Authority and Anaheim Fire Department units responded to the area of the Santa Ana River and Garden Grove Boulevard after reports that a man was swept away in the river waters during Sunday's storm.
foxla.com
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
foxla.com
Shop local holiday gift guide 2022
LOS ANGELES - Carrie Freitas, the Editor-in-Chief at Tableau Magazine, shares some holiday gift ideas from California-based companies. Below are some gift ideas for everyone on your list:. For the Beauty Junkie: Oak Essentials skincare. Everyone loves a candle! Backhouse Candles. For the golfer: Blue Atlas Marketplace for custom golf...
foxla.com
Ocean water quality advisory in effect for all LA County beaches through Wednesday morning
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday cautioned those planning to visit county beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge. The advisory for all county beaches was in effect until...
foxla.com
Ontario firefighters rescue woman swept away in wash during weekend rain
ONTARIO, Calif. - Firefighters in Ontario Sunday morning rescued a woman who was swept away in the wash as rain moved across Southern California. Ontario firefighters received a call for service around 7 a.m. reporting that a person was stuck in the Cucamonga Wash near Airport Dr. Firefighters were able...
Comments / 0