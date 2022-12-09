Read full article on original website
Big blizzard bound for Panhandle, Sandhills will spare North Platte its worst
North Platte is expected to avoid the brunt of a full-fledged, multi-day December blizzard moving into the Panhandle and northwest Sandhills. City officials nonetheless declared a snow alert at 5 p.m. Monday in case the storm tracks close enough to drive up snow totals currently expected to reach only 1 to 2 inches.
Rebel Sjeklocha set to take reins of Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023, Rebel Sjeklocha, will take the reins at the coronation celebration on Jan. 7 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, won the title in June during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association pageant during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and Nebraskaland Days.
Nebraska troopers seize over 20 pounds of meth in vehicle near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers seized several pounds of meth from the back of a Michigan man’s vehicle on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for speeding on Interstate 80 near Maxwell, which is east of North Platte. The trooper became suspicious...
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Winter storm to impact southwest Nebraska, Panhandle
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Dangerous winter weather will begin late tonight across the panhandle and western Sandhills, while rain mixes with and transitions to snow tomorrow for other areas. Thunderstorms are also possible this evening, some of which may be strong or even severe. Multiple watches and warnings are in effect.
Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday
Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
DPS investigated former MLK principal for over $175,000 in purchases, then promoted her
A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Denver Gazette and interviews.
NSP holds alcohol compliance checks in multiple counties
KEARNEY, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol Investigators held alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant Counties. Officials said they first did checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney Counties in the evening of Dec. 3. They checked 19 businesses where two of them reportedly sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 90% and one of the businesses reportedly failed to check the minor’s ID.
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Nebraska work camp inmate dies in McCook hospital
A 47-year-old inmate in the Nebraska Department of Corrections died Saturday at a McCook hospital. Robert Weindorff, who was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, began serving a sentence of three to 10 years in February. He was convicted in Buffalo County of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
UCHealth surgeons help save rural woman who weighed nearly 900 pounds
A woman who once weighed nearly 900 pounds says she has been given a second lease on life thanks to surgeons and health experts with UCHealth in northern Colorado. Katie Peterson, who weighed more than 870 pounds in 2021, has lost more than 300 pounds since having nearly 80% of her stomach removed by doctors. "I've always been a big person, even when I was little," Peterson told CBS News Colorado. Peterson recalled weighing more than 400 pounds by the time she graduated high school. She said she comes from a long family lineage of tall and heavier people. She said a combination...
Lip Sync Battle benefitting North Platte Area Habitat, RDAP date announced
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Rape/Domestic Abuse Program’s annual fundraiser, the 2023 Lip Sync Battle, will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 27, 2023, at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher |...
Madrid allows chickens in village limits, joining Grant, Elsie and Wallace
With the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) announcing another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Knox County, the number of cases of HPAI in the state rose to 14 for 2022, which has resulted in the elimination of more than 6 million birds in just Nebraska, according the United State Department of Agriculture.
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
Denver boy fighting for his life in Belize after horseback riding accident
The family of 8-year-old Stefan Keryan is asking for help to get him back to Colorado as soon as possible after he suffered a horseback riding accident in Belize.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
Early sign-up for hockey league in North Platte runs through Wednesday
Early sign-up for an instruction non-checking youth and adult hockey leagues in North Platte will run through Wednesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The fee for the leagues, which is scheduled to begin play on Jan....
