ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino returning to Corpus Christi for South Texas Winter Banquet

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasstandard.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
hwy.co

7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting

Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Christmas forecast trending cooler in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Before we begin talking about the outlook leading up to and on Christmas Day, I want to preface it by saying this outlook is eight-to-14 days away, which means we are mainly looking at longer-range trends for clues on what to expect in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Less than 5 percent turnout for early voting in Corpus Christi runoff elections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for runoff elections in Corpus Christi City Council Districts 1,2 and 3 ended on Friday and turnout was low. Of 111,556 registered voters in the districts with runoff elections, 5,322 ballots were cast, including in person and by mail, according to the Nueces County elections website. That's 4.77 percent of eligible registered voters.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy