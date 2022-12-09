Yankees catcher Jose Trevino returning to Corpus Christi for South Texas Winter Banquet

Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Corpus Christi is now home to a world champion jiu-jitsu athlete
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is now the home to a world champion jiu-jitsu athlete. Tommy Montoya got the chance to hold up the world championship medal he won over the weekend in Anaheim, California. He practices out of his Gracie Allegiance studio on Staples Street. The contests...
texasstandard.org
This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition
The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
hwy.co
7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting
Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
Christmas forecast trending cooler in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Before we begin talking about the outlook leading up to and on Christmas Day, I want to preface it by saying this outlook is eight-to-14 days away, which means we are mainly looking at longer-range trends for clues on what to expect in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.
'Sad and in pieces': Family mourns loss of Corpus Christi mom right before holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crystal Rives was a mother, sister, daughter and primary caregiver to many in her family. She was the sole provider for her two young children and made sure her father, who has early onset dementia, always had everything he needed. She loved the holidays and...
1 incumbent ousted in Corpus Christi City Council runoff election
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The results are in for the three runoff races for Corpus Christi City Council. Everett Roy defeated incumbent Billy Lerma in the race to represent District 1 on the Corpus Christi City Council Tuesday. Roy claimed 51-percent of the vote, which amounts to 797 votes.
1,000 students now 'Islanders Forever' after TAMUCC graduation Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of smiles and fulfilled dreams took place at the Texas A&M University Fall 2022 graduation ceremony. The commencement took place downtown at the American Bank Center. The students decorated their caps for the big day as they walked the stage to receive their diplomas...
Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs expected to take 2 to 3 days, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down Monday due to road damage, the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a social media post. Corpus Christi Director of Public Works Ernesto De La Garza said the hole was created by erosion and...
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District makes changes to COVID-19 case reporting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District told 3NEWS Monday that they are changing the way they report daily COVID-19 cases to the public. Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Director for the health district said the change had to do with correctly using resources. "We are still doing...
Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
Bond reduction denied for Harbor Bridge wrong-way driver Roxanne Palacios
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Judge Carlos Valdez refused to lower Roxanne Palacios' $600,000 bond Monday. The woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2 appeared before Valdez in a Zoom hearing. Palacios has been in jail since being released from...
City says stranded barge to be removed from Packery Channel
Stranded in Packery Channel by Hurricane Ian, efforts to remove the infamous barge are finally underway.
Less than 5 percent turnout for early voting in Corpus Christi runoff elections
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early voting for runoff elections in Corpus Christi City Council Districts 1,2 and 3 ended on Friday and turnout was low. Of 111,556 registered voters in the districts with runoff elections, 5,322 ballots were cast, including in person and by mail, according to the Nueces County elections website. That's 4.77 percent of eligible registered voters.
Repairs to a small stretch of road in Annaville will come with a big price tag
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Repairs on a short stretch of road in Annaville are coming with a big price tag. City leaders have said before that it costs more than $1 million to fix a per mile of a Corpus Christi city street. So why is a project to...
Significant sinkhole on Yorktown Mud Bridge diverts traffic
All traffic traveling east on Yorktown will be turned around at Krypton Drive. All traffic traveling west on Yorktown will be turned around at Arman Street.
TxDOT working to replace purple-colored lighting along JFK Causeway
Officials said the goal is to have the new lights in the eastbound lanes working by the end of next week.
Corpus Christi woman found not guilty in nursing student's 2018 murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury found Thelma Villarreal not guilty in the 2018 shooting homicide of 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree. Trial began Wednesday in Judge Missy Medary's 347th District Court and resumed Thursday morning, with witnesses giving testimony along with Villarreal herself. Villarreal's defense team said the...
