ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte takes on New York, aims to stop 3-game slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

New York Knicks (12-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -4

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Hornets play New York.

The Hornets are 4-13 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks have gone 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 26 the Knicks won 134-131 in overtime led by 27 points from Jalen Brunson, while Gordon Hayward scored 21 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier is averaging 21.7 points and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Brunson is averaging 20.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Knicks. Julius Randle is averaging 22.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Mark Williams: day to day (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1:47 left to put the Pistons up for good. “We know what he is going to do,” Hayes said of Burks, now in his 12th NBA season. “He has been through these situations and he definitely gave us a lift in overtime.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Magic beat Hawks 135-124 for 4th straight victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 24 points, Orlando had a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter and the Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-124 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Cole Anthony finished the first period with two free throws to make it 50-22, the most points the Magic have ever scored in any quarter. Orlando has its first four-game winning streak since the first four games of the 2020-21 season. Bol Bol added 21 points, Paolo Banchero had 20 points and six rebounds, and Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points, seven rebounds nine assists and a lot of fun. “I kind of thought it was halftime almost,” Fultz said about the big first quarter. “No disrespect, but it was so crazy how well we were doing it. But it was so much fun. This game is so competitive that sometimes you lose sight of how much fun it is.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Lillard leads Blazers past Spurs 128-112 for 3rd straight

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-112 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Anfernee Simons added 23 points for Portland, which has won five of six. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points, Doug McDermott added 14 and Keita Bates-Diop had 13. San Antonio was seeking its fourth consecutive victory after losing 11 in a row.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Fox has 27 points and 10 assists, Kings beat Raptors 124-123

TORONTO (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 124-123 on Wednesday night. Malik Monk scored 24 points and Terence Davis had 19 against his former team as the Kings overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to beat the struggling Raptors. Kings coach Mike Brown was ejected after picking up two technicals with 9:09 left in the third quarter. Brown left the bench and ran onto the court to argue with the officials after guard Fox was called for a technical foul. “He has our back,” Sabonis said about Brown. “That was big time. I feel like that kind of changed the whole mood.”
The Associated Press

Johns scores 18 as VCU beats Radford 70-62

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points to help VCU defeat Radford 70-62 on Wednesday night. Johns was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Rams (7-4). Jalen DeLoach scored 15 points while going 7 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Adrian Baldwin Jr. recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field. Kenyon Giles led the Highlanders (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Radford also got 11 points from DaQuan Smith. In addition, Bryan Antoine finished with nine points and six steals. ___
RICHMOND, VA
The Associated Press

Jackson scores 12 as Seton Hall defeats Drexel 66-49

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tray Jackson led Seton Hall over Drexel with 12 points off of the bench in a 66-49 win. Jackson was 3-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pirates (7-4). Dre Davis scored 12 points, going 5 of 10 from the field. Al-Amir Dawes finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points. Amari Williams finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Dragons (5-6). Drexel also got 11 points from Coletrane Washington. In addition, Yame Butler finished with 10 points. Seton Hall entered halftime up 31-16. Jackson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Seton Hall outscored Drexel in the second half by two points, with Davis scoring a team-high nine points after intermission.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy