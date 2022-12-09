While a lot of the hype surrounding the Yankees centers around their pursuit of Carlos Rodon, their still trying to add depth to the organization. We’ve seen the Yankees convert pitchers with high velocity or elite stuff into quality MLB arms, and RHP James Norwood looks to join this long list. The Yankees already have a loaded bullpen after the addition of Tommy Kahnle, but injuries will always sneak up on a team when they least expect it. James Norwood hasn’t found much MLB success with a career 5.48 ERA, but his velocity and stuff are enticing and gives upside for the Yankees to try to unlock.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO