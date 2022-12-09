Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Penguins Have Trade Assets to Land Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly made their final contract extension offer to captain Bo Horvat, which was apparently quickly rejected. Now the focus turns to a trade for the 27-year-old forward and some negotiations which will likely include several teams across the league, including some playoff-bound and non-playoff-bound clubs. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins, as if there’s any team that may have an upper hand it could be the Pens, based on the fact both Canucks general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin and team president Jim Rutherford spent multiple years working in Pittsburgh.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Senators score 3 in 2nd, hold on to beat Canadiens 3-2
Shane Pinto, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored in Ottawa's three-goal second period and the Senators held on to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 for their third straight win
Yardbarker
Braves Report: Dansby Swanson’s free agent market is “going to explode”
The shortstop market is flooding with demand as more than a handful of teams have a need at the position; however, the supply isn’t even close to fulfilling the appetite of those in need. With Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner off the board, there are only two high-quality options left on the free agent market — Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson. The former of which is the prize for many teams this winter. And if Correa does go before Swanson, the Georgia native’s market is “going to explode.”
Yardbarker
Yankees reportedly ‘kicking tires’ on Padres’ Fernando Tatis
The Yankees have been connected to just about every top free agent this off-season, but nobody expected them to be involved with San Diego Padre superstar infielder Fernando Tatís Jr. While it is a long shot the Yankees even come close to acquiring the 23-year-old shortstop, a report over...
Randle, Brunson lead Knicks past Bulls 128-120 in OT
Julius Randle scored 31 points and Jalen Brunson added a season-high 30 as the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 128-120 in overtime
Yardbarker
Yankees Analyst Shuts Down A Viral Trade Rumor
The MLB rumor mill always brings us surprising scenarios and possibilities, especially when it comes to trades. The New York Yankees are continually linked to several star players every offseason, and that doesn’t mean they will land them all. In the last couple of days, rumor has it that...
Yardbarker
Yankees sign RHP James Norwood to MiLB deal for 2023
While a lot of the hype surrounding the Yankees centers around their pursuit of Carlos Rodon, their still trying to add depth to the organization. We’ve seen the Yankees convert pitchers with high velocity or elite stuff into quality MLB arms, and RHP James Norwood looks to join this long list. The Yankees already have a loaded bullpen after the addition of Tommy Kahnle, but injuries will always sneak up on a team when they least expect it. James Norwood hasn’t found much MLB success with a career 5.48 ERA, but his velocity and stuff are enticing and gives upside for the Yankees to try to unlock.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
The Angels are still looking to upgrade at the shortstop position. With Carlos Correa now off the board and the proud owner of a new 13-year, $350 million contract, Dansby Swanson is now the best shortstop on the market, and likely to get an even larger deal than before. There are a ton of options who could come at a lower cost, while still giving the Angels more production than they have right now.
Yardbarker
Yankees may no longer be in the driver’s seat for Carlos Rodon
The New York Yankees submitted their initial offer to starting pitcher Carlos Rodon yesterday per Jon Heyman of the NY Post. It’s been reported that Rodon’s preference is to play for the Yankees, however, Heyman is reporting that there is a big gap between the Yanks and Rodon.
Comments / 0