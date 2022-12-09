Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers High Four-Star Athlete, Multiple Football Visitors Salute Campus Experience
The Bearcats recruiting train is pumping out steam right now.
WKRC
What to expect from the Satterfield era at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Scott Satterfield era has begun at the University of Cincinnati and that brings plenty of questions as to what it's going to look like. Mo Egger of ESPN 1530 joined Local 12 sports anchor Chris Renkel on the Sports Authority to discuss the hire and what to expect from the new Bearcats football coach.
Monster coaching drama as Louisville, Cincinnati renew ‘Keg of Nails’ rivalry in Boston
Two interim head coaches and plenty of missing key players are casting a shadow as Cincinnati faces Louisville on Saturday
Former Flyer named UD’s new head football coach
Andrews, 47, was a three-year letter-winner at defensive back for the university and during his four years, the Flyers were a combined 37-5 including the undefeated 1996 season.
Brady Drogosh re-affirms commitment to Cincinnati after OV
Cincinnati received big news on Monday as quarterback Brady Drogosh re-affirmed his commitment to the Bearcats. He is one of the centerpieces of the 2023 recruiting class, one which has been in flux since former head coach Luke Fickell left and Scott Satterfield took over. Other programs like Pitt and Tulane took the opportunity to get back in the race with Drogosh but he is all Bearcat.
Three UC Football Players Named AP All-Americans
The trio was fantastic all season long for UC football.
The River: A fascination with steamboats of the rivers and the men and women who worked, lived on them
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. Charlie Ipcar, a preeminent...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
Fox 19
Cincinnati native and WNBA star gives ‘hope & joy’ after hosting toy drive
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Athletic League teamed up with WNBA player Kelsey Mitchell to help those in need and bring smiles to children’s faces. Mitchell’s organization, Kelzhoop Foundation, collected toys at the Woodlawn Recreation Center on Sunday for its second annual toy drive. “What we decided...
Prep Sports Notebook: Holy Cross at CovCath game will feature two of area’s top basketball players
Senior guards Jacob Meyer and Evan Ipsaro were voted the top two boys basketball players in Northern Kentucky in a preseason poll of local coaches and they’ve certainly lived up to expectations during the first two weeks of the season. Meyer is averaging 33.6 points and 10 rebounds for...
UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Quarterback, Louisville Previously In Top-Four Schools
Cincinnati is going after a few dual-threat talents in this class.
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
While colder weather may make you want to curl up on the couch this weekend, there's plenty to go out and enjoy around the Tri-State.
Breeze Airways announces addition of two new destinations from CVG prior to February debut
Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, has announced two new destinations from Cincinnati – even before the airline’s planned February debut at the airport. Fares on the new nonstop routes to Orange County, CA, and Providence, RI, start from...
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora IGA to Close Permanently
All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
Look: Bearcats Legend Kenyon Martin Attends 2022 Crosstown Shootout
The game has a full crowd at Fifth Third Arena for the first time since 2018.
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier nearly gives away the Crosstown Shootout, Wes Miller won't let them
In a rivalry game on the road, it is vital to get out to a good start to take the opposing fans out of it. Xavier came out in the first Crosstown Shootout played with fans at Fifth Third Arena since 2018 and did just that. The Musketeers dominated the first half with swarming defense and relentless, surgical offense to storm to a commanding lead. Everything Xavier has done well this season was on display. Cincinnati looked absolutely clueless as to how to generate offense against a Xavier squad that seemed to pick up where they left off defensively against West Virginia. When Jack Nunge (18/3/3) cashed out on a jumper to put Xavier up 13-1 after less than 4 minutes had been played, it was easy to see this one being another laugher, following on from last season's almost effortless surrender by UC. The Bearcats would present little fightback in the first 20 minutes, only getting back within single digits momentarily before another Xavier offensive avalanche, this on capped by an Adam Kunkel (6/2/2) three from staggering range. Souley Boum (21/6/3) would account for 13 of Xavier's 41 points in the opening frame and Zach Freemantle's (14/12/3) tip in would stretch Xavier's lead to 17, the largest of the game, heading into the half.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati announces newest council member taking over Greg Landsman's seat
CINCINNATI — An opening on Cincinnati City Council has been filled. Congressman-elect Greg Landsman is headed to Washington after flipping Ohio's 1st Congressional District in last month's election in a race against incumbent Steve Chabot. After his victory, Landsman appointed Councilman Reggie Harris to make the decision on who...
Radio Ink
Cincinnati Broadcaster Jerry Thomas Dies
Jerry Thomas, a long-time broadcaster in the Cincinnati market who delighted morning radio listeners with his cast of characters, died on Thursday at the age of 83. Thomas had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. His passing was announced by his son, Brian, on Facebook. “Dad passed away early this morning,”...
Middletown Navy veteran receives free home repairs and improvements
MIDDLETOWN — A local Navy veteran received home improvements and repairs Monday morning. Todd Singh, a retired Navy veteran who served on the USS Long Beach CGN-9 from 1986-1991, was in “need of home repairs to make his house safer and more accessible,” a spokesperson for the event said.
