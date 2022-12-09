Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina placekicker Richard McCollum was today selected to the third-team offense Associated Press (AP) FCS All-America team presented by Regions Bank. McCollum is the third different Catamount kicker to earn AP All-America honors all-time including three-time honoree Kirk Roach (1984, 1986, 1987) and Josh Jones...
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Kyla Allison's 18 points led three Catamounts in double figures as Western Carolina women's basketball defeated Montreat 69-51 Sunday on Ingles Court in the Ramsey Center. Turning Point:. Tied at 20 with 6:29 left in the second quarter, Western Carolina kicked it into another gear with...
Comments / 0