CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Kyla Allison's 18 points led three Catamounts in double figures as Western Carolina women's basketball defeated Montreat 69-51 Sunday on Ingles Court in the Ramsey Center. Turning Point:. Tied at 20 with 6:29 left in the second quarter, Western Carolina kicked it into another gear with...

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO