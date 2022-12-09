Read full article on original website
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Never Underestimate the Kindness of StrangersSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
Yardbarker
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team's starter due to performance-based reasons. Mariota is dealing with a knee injury that will likely lead him to being placed on injured reserve. But he was not happy to learn he was being replaced as the team's starter by rookie Desmond Ridder.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green addresses why he wanted fan removed
On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected from the game midway through the third quarter. The fan began chirping at Green around the 6:30 mark and the back-and-forth continued for over a full minute. But as Stephen Curry stepped to the line for a free throw, Green had had enough. He pointed out the fan to an official who then sent the ticket-holder packing.
Yardbarker
Analyst explains why Lions are third-best team in NFC
Winners of five of their last six games, the Detroit Lions are playing like one of the NFL’s elite teams. On a recent episode of "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Kyle Brandt said the Lions’ turnaround from a 1-6 bottom-dweller to a possible playoff contender at 6-7 is why he believes they’re a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Aaron Rodgers reveals surprising truth about current relationship with Davante Adams
Though guys like Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill may be able to argue with being the best wide receiver in the NFL, it's not exactly a bold pick to go with Adams. With Adams now playing with the Las Vegas Raiders, however, some probably wouldn't expect Rodgers to keep in contact that frequently with the 29-year-old.
Yardbarker
Braves Report: Dansby Swanson’s free agent market is “going to explode”
The shortstop market is flooding with demand as more than a handful of teams have a need at the position; however, the supply isn’t even close to fulfilling the appetite of those in need. With Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner off the board, there are only two high-quality options left on the free agent market — Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson. The former of which is the prize for many teams this winter. And if Correa does go before Swanson, the Georgia native’s market is “going to explode.”
Yardbarker
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Yardbarker
The Giants landed an absolute steal at wide receiver for the future
The New York Giants wide receiver unit has been underwhelming during the 2022 season, but one option has emerged as a positive influence and contributor over the past few weeks. Former sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Isaiah Hodgins, has set the stage for a promising career after...
Yardbarker
Video Confirms Illegal Dirty Play On Steelers’ Kenny Pickett In Week 14
For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion. As a result, the offense was forced to put veteran Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. The results weren’t encouraging, as Trubisky threw three costly interceptions en route to the team’s three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Yardbarker
Steelers WR Steven Sims Admits First of 3 Costly Interceptions Was His Fault
The Pittsburgh Steelers hadn’t thrown the ball into the hands of the other team’s defense since the game against the Philadelphia Eagles before the bye week. Wide Receiver Steven Sims says he’s to blame for that streak ending when Mitch Trubisky threw a pass between him and Pat Friermuth that was picked off by Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Roquan Smith.
Yardbarker
Falcons veteran RB trying to find new home
The Falcons built a deep running back room this offseason, even if it didn’t initially appear so. The team re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson and drafted Tyler Allgeier, who would join free agent acquisitions Caleb Huntley and Damien Williams. It was assumed Allgeier would be the future at the position while Williams and Patterson split carries in the mean time.
Yardbarker
T.Y. Hilton Could Solve Multiple Dallas Cowboys Offensive Issues
The Dallas Cowboys needed a boost at wide receiver, and on Monday evening, they signed one. It wasn’t the one many of the fans wanted it to be, but they’ll have to live with the decisions Jerry and Stephen Jones make. However, T.Y. Hilton could help multiple aspects of the Cowboys’ passing attack without ever touching the football.
Yardbarker
Another starting pitcher is off the market, as the San Francisco Giants sign Sean Manaea, plus what it could mean for the Carlos Rodón sweepstakes
The Blue Jays were never linked to the 30-year-old lefty, but he was an interesting name for a bounce-back season. Manaea struggled in 2022, posting a 4.96 ERA and 4.53 FIP in 158 innings pitched with the Padres. He had an average K% of 23.2% and a 7.5 BB%. However,...
