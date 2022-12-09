Read full article on original website
MLB
Rotation spot key to Williams signing with Nats
Given the swingman role he occupied last season with the Mets, there was speculation Trevor Williams would bring similar versatility to the Nationals’ pitching staff next season after the right-hander signed a two-year, $13 million deal with Washington. Perhaps that will still occur, in time. But Williams clarified Tuesday...
MLB
Quinn Priester's latest pitch boosts ROY hopes
PITTSBURGH -- If Quinn Priester wins the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2023, there will be four players he’ll have to acknowledge in his acceptance speech: Alek Thomas, Wyatt Mascarella, Drew Stengren and Donivan Williams. For without those four, Priester might never have discovered the pitch that enabled him to evolve as a starter.
MLB
A's get Braves' top prospect Muller in 3-team, 9-player trade
OAKLAND -- The A’s spent the offseason assessing whether the market for Sean Murphy could fetch a return worthy of dealing away the prized catcher. They found that offer on Monday, in the form of a nine-player deal with the Braves and Brewers. Oakland dealt Murphy to the Braves,...
MLB
Crime Dog part of multiple history-making trades
Whenever someone reaches the Baseball Hall of Fame, his career will be revisited and his stats, awards and other accolades will be magnified. But in the case of the latest man to be elected to Cooperstown, former slugging first baseman Fred McGriff, there’s another tab on the Baseball Reference page that ought to be of interest: the Transactions page.
MLB
Rays seize chance to add pitching prospects
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays addressed one of their needs at the big league level by acquiring starter Zach Eflin, and they still want to upgrade their lineup before the offseason ends. But as a team always mindful of both the present and future, it’s worth a look at how Tampa Bay has consistently added pitching prospect depth at nearly every turn so far this winter.
MLB
How Phils' big moves impact 2023 and beyond
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies introduced Trea Turner on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, and there were a few immediate takeaways, including Turner’s future spot in the lineup.
MLB
These teams still have holes to fill
The Winter Meetings are over, but the winter is not, and there’s still work to be done. There are a handful of high-end free agents available, and trades to be made, and really there’s not a single team out there – regardless of whether they’ve already made an addition or not – that can realistically sit back, relax and say: Yes. We’re done.
MLB
Haniger homecoming: 'Always a dream to play for the Giants'
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have struggled to attract free-agent hitters in recent years, but they had the home-field advantage while courting outfielder Mitch Haniger. Haniger had plenty of suitors during his first foray into free agency, but the Mountain View native and Archbishop Mitty High School alum ultimately couldn’t turn down the opportunity to suit up for his childhood team.
MLB
Bell eager to join forces with J-Ram, pack lineup punch
CLEVELAND – Josh Bell is already envisioning a lineup that has his name beside José Ramírez. “It’s tough to not get that itch, get that want to play with José Ramírez,” Bell said. Bell met with local media on Monday afternoon, hours after...
MLB
Why Bell fits the Guardians' offense so well
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Guardians were confident that they had the power bat they needed to keep a home run threat in the middle of the lineup when they left Spring Training earlier this year. Franmil Reyes was ready to go from a hot-and-cold contributor to a dependable cleanup guy.
MLB
Brewers get All-Star William Contreras in 3-way deal
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers upgraded their catching situation on Monday and, maybe, made some of their fans feel a little bit better about the Josh Hader trade. In a three-team trade between Oakland, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Crew managed to flip one of the prospects they picked up from the Padres for Hader -- speedy, slap-hitting outfielder Esteury Ruiz -- for an All-Star catcher with five years of contractual control in William Contreras, plus two relief pitchers -- one of the Major League variety and one a Minor Leaguer.
MLB
Let's find teams for top remaining free agents
The Winter Meetings proved to be the kick in the pants this market needed to get moving. But even after a particularly wild week across MLB, not every prominent free agent has found a fit. So let’s step in and play matchmaker. Here are six impact players still there for...
MLB
This Marlin is focused on a bounce-back year
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It goes without saying this is an important winter for the Marlins. Since returning to the playoffs in 2020, the club has lost...
MLB
Which team has done most to end its drought?
One of the best stories of the 2022 postseason was the ending, at last, of the two longest playoff droughts in Major League Baseball: The Seattle Mariners (who hadn’t made the playoffs since 2001) and Philadelphia Phillies (who hadn’t made it since 2011) both broke through, not only reaching the playoffs but winning the first series when they got there. (The Phillies made it all the way to the World Series, of course.) There is nothing more fun than watching your team in the playoffs, and those two fanbases had waited a long time for that opportunity.
MLB
Backstop swap: Murphy to ATL, Contreras to Crew in 3-way deal
ATLANTA -- Sean Murphy is the Braves’ new catcher of the future. Murphy was acquired from the A’s on Monday afternoon as part of a three-team deal that also included the Brewers. To land the highly regarded catcher, the Braves parted ways with All-Star catcher William Contreras and the club’s top-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller.
MLB
Bassitt, Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have found their long-awaited entry point into the starting-pitching market, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt, a source confirmed to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal has not yet been made official by the club. Starting pitching was the Blue Jays’...
MLB
Manaea has two-year deal with Giants (report)
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants filled out their starting rotation Sunday night by agreeing to a two-year, $25 million deal with left-hander Sean Manaea, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed or announced the deal, which reportedly includes an opt-out clause. The move will bring...
MLB
Mets, Senga reach 5-year, $75M deal (source)
NEW YORK – An offseason unlike any other for the Mets continued late Saturday night, when they agreed to terms on a five-year, $75 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, a source told MLB.com. The Mets have not confirmed the deal, which is still pending the completion of a physical.
MLB
Twins agree to 3-year deal with veteran backstop Vázquez (source)
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins filled one of their most pressing offseason needs by agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with veteran catcher Christian Vázquez on Monday, pending completion of a physical, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by MLB...
MLB
J-Hen joins Tigers' flock, eager to impact with bat
Justyn-Henry Malloy was at home last Wednesday with his father, Henry Malloy, when his phone rang. He didn’t recognize the number at first, so he didn’t make much of it. In the process, he briefly missed the first trade of his brief pro career. “It was from a...
