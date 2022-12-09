One of the best stories of the 2022 postseason was the ending, at last, of the two longest playoff droughts in Major League Baseball: The Seattle Mariners (who hadn’t made the playoffs since 2001) and Philadelphia Phillies (who hadn’t made it since 2011) both broke through, not only reaching the playoffs but winning the first series when they got there. (The Phillies made it all the way to the World Series, of course.) There is nothing more fun than watching your team in the playoffs, and those two fanbases had waited a long time for that opportunity.

