FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
scoopcharlotte.com
Over 45 Guy Gifts to Help with Your Annual Holiday Dilemma
Let’s Hear It for the Girls Who Have to Shop for the Boys. Men are always the hardest to shop for on our list. Ask a man what he wants for the holidays and if he doesn’t have something outrageous on his list (new car) chances are he’ll say he has everything he needs. So for the men in your life, we’ve pulled together some gifts from the Charlotte shops that he’s sure to love.
country1037fm.com
How to Help with the CMPD Police Explorer’s Christmas Project
CPI Security employees and CMPD police officers will wrap presents and prepare to deliver gifts to children in the Charlotte area. The CMPD Police Explorers Christmas Project provides gifts to thousands of children and families in the Charlotte area. “The Christmas Project is one of my favorite charities, as it...
‘It’s very important.’ Charlotte woman finds purpose helping families in CMPD’s Toy Drive after tragedies
Dana Jordan and her family were recently recipients of the Charlotte area's generosity.
Camp North End to serve as startup veterinary provider company headquarters
CHARLOTTE — A startup veterinary provider, called Petfolk, has picked Camp North End as its company headquarters. Petfolk is a veterinary care provider for dogs and cats, with both in-person and virtual options for patients. Camp North End has a 2,400-square-foot space the provider will be moving into. The...
WBTV
Free family law clinic in Mecklenburg Co. helping with custody, child support questions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a free service to help people in Mecklenburg County with legal questions and there’s still time for those who are interested to sign up. Lynn Krueger-Andes is a family law attorney and she says the majority of questions the pro bono committee gets are about custody, child support, and divorce.
WCNC
Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
Missing Davidson College student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
WCNC
Larry visits the animals of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement
GASTON, N.C. — The Gaston Animal Care and Enforcement is looking for Secret Santas for their animals. "Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is faced with a similar challenge as many other shelters: being at max capacity," Taylor Reinson of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. " A few recent rescues and adoptions have opened a few kennels but the need is still great."
1 person treated by MEDIC in east Charlotte house fire
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters worked to put out a fire early Tuesday morning inside a house in east Charlotte. A Channel 9 crew could still see firefighters at a home past midnight on Olde Savannah Road, which is just off Albemarle Road. Our crews could not see any damage from...
Birkdale Village lands bartaco’s first Charlotte-area restaurant, new Drybar location
CHARLOTTE — Upscale street food concept bartaco is coming to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. North American Properties has signed deals for the brand’s first location in the Charlotte market as well as a new location of Drybar. Both are expected to open next year. (WATCH BELOW: Cheesecake Factory...
Experts warn of puppy scams during holiday season
CHARLOTTE — A cute, new puppy may be on your child’s Christmas list this holiday season. But while you look for the next furry family members, you must be aware of new dog scams on the rise. The best way to avoid a scam is to adopt a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
1 person dies in east Charlotte after being hit by vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in east Charlotte after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle on East Independence Blvd near Frank Bailey Drive. Medic responded to the scene around 8 p.m. The person was...
country1037fm.com
Unusual Vending Machine In Charlotte North Carolina For The Holidays
An unusual vending machine comes to Charlotte, North Carolina this holiday season. Be on the lookout in the Promenade On Providence for the “Light The World Mobile Giving” machine. According to Charlotte on the Cheap, swiping your credit card at this vending machine gives something more rewarding than candy. Your swipe gives to local nonprofits like Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves and Fishes/Friendship trays. So, for just $5 or $10 you might help a family in a developing country or buy a pair of socks for a local family in need. And, with 100% of the credit card fees covered, your whole gift goes to the nonprofit. This very unusual vending machine is available at the Promenade, 10844 Providence Road in Charlotte from December 13 to December 17 this year. Available hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be an opening night on December 12 by the fountain. And, parking is free.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hickory, NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is filled with many things, namely culture, community, and beautiful things to look at. It’s hard not to appreciate this city in Catawba County with its natural beauty and strong community values. It makes you feel at ease, making your life as easy as it needs...
kiss951.com
Party With Us In Charlotte On New Years Eve!
Was your 2022 as great as you planned? If not come party with us so we can cheer you up! I just heard an interesting theory about goals, they suggest making resolutions according to the season. For instance, make resolutions during Spring cleaning time. Versus in the middle of Winter when nature is shedding. Getting rid of the old to bring in new experiences makes Springtime a divine time. I digress, back to the party on New Year’s Eve. We’re lucky to have a fun presenting sponsor, Ally, and our corporate sponsor Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated come on board for the 2023 celebration in Uptown. Mark your calendars for Charlotte’s official New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8:00 P.M. Not sure if you drink alcohol, but there are so many yummy nonalcoholic beverages, plus there are food trucks on the premises.
After unwrapping gifts, take that white foam to the recycling center
The holiday season brings lots of foam packing into our homes and it usually gets tossed in the trash. This year, Mecklenburg County will recycle that foam for you. We're talking about the kind of rigid, white, foam packaging that protects new televisions and computers or comes under your beef at the meat counter. It's called "expanded polystyrene" or EPS. It can quickly fill a home trash bin and takes up lots of space in the landfill.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Former radio personality finds his footing after rough start in DPT program
WINGATE – A year and a half ago, Steven Brantley found himself at something of a crossroads. In his late 30s, he’d finally given in to an idea that had been simmering in the back of his mind for years: going back to school to be a physical therapist.
wccbcharlotte.com
Person Stabbed Less Than 24-Hours After A Homicide At The Same Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a stabbing in Northeast Charlotte. It happened at the same location where a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. at a convenience store on Tom Hunter Road. Medic says one person was taken to the...
kiss951.com
Check Out What You Can Do During a Weekend in Gaston County
Are you heading to Gaston County anytime soon? You can enjoy so many different activities and adventures during your weekend stay. Gaston County is a top-tier outdoor destination for those looking for something fun to do during the weekend. Unwind and connect with some of the amazing things that Gaston County has to offer!
