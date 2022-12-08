ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

scoopcharlotte.com

Over 45 Guy Gifts to Help with Your Annual Holiday Dilemma

Let’s Hear It for the Girls Who Have to Shop for the Boys. Men are always the hardest to shop for on our list. Ask a man what he wants for the holidays and if he doesn’t have something outrageous on his list (new car) chances are he’ll say he has everything he needs. So for the men in your life, we’ve pulled together some gifts from the Charlotte shops that he’s sure to love.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

How to Help with the CMPD Police Explorer’s Christmas Project

CPI Security employees and CMPD police officers will wrap presents and prepare to deliver gifts to children in the Charlotte area. The CMPD Police Explorers Christmas Project provides gifts to thousands of children and families in the Charlotte area. “The Christmas Project is one of my favorite charities, as it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Larry visits the animals of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

GASTON, N.C. — The Gaston Animal Care and Enforcement is looking for Secret Santas for their animals. "Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is faced with a similar challenge as many other shelters: being at max capacity," Taylor Reinson of Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. " A few recent rescues and adoptions have opened a few kennels but the need is still great."
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte after being hit by vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in east Charlotte after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle on East Independence Blvd near Frank Bailey Drive. Medic responded to the scene around 8 p.m. The person was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Unusual Vending Machine In Charlotte North Carolina For The Holidays

An unusual vending machine comes to Charlotte, North Carolina this holiday season. Be on the lookout in the Promenade On Providence for the “Light The World Mobile Giving” machine. According to Charlotte on the Cheap, swiping your credit card at this vending machine gives something more rewarding than candy. Your swipe gives to local nonprofits like Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves and Fishes/Friendship trays. So, for just $5 or $10 you might help a family in a developing country or buy a pair of socks for a local family in need. And, with 100% of the credit card fees covered, your whole gift goes to the nonprofit. This very unusual vending machine is available at the Promenade, 10844 Providence Road in Charlotte from December 13 to December 17 this year. Available hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be an opening night on December 12 by the fountain. And, parking is free.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hickory, NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is filled with many things, namely culture, community, and beautiful things to look at. It’s hard not to appreciate this city in Catawba County with its natural beauty and strong community values. It makes you feel at ease, making your life as easy as it needs...
HICKORY, NC
kiss951.com

Party With Us In Charlotte On New Years Eve!

Was your 2022 as great as you planned? If not come party with us so we can cheer you up! I just heard an interesting theory about goals, they suggest making resolutions according to the season. For instance, make resolutions during Spring cleaning time. Versus in the middle of Winter when nature is shedding. Getting rid of the old to bring in new experiences makes Springtime a divine time. I digress, back to the party on New Year’s Eve. We’re lucky to have a fun presenting sponsor, Ally, and our corporate sponsor Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated come on board for the 2023 celebration in Uptown. Mark your calendars for Charlotte’s official New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8:00 P.M. Not sure if you drink alcohol, but there are so many yummy nonalcoholic beverages, plus there are food trucks on the premises.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

After unwrapping gifts, take that white foam to the recycling center

The holiday season brings lots of foam packing into our homes and it usually gets tossed in the trash. This year, Mecklenburg County will recycle that foam for you. We're talking about the kind of rigid, white, foam packaging that protects new televisions and computers or comes under your beef at the meat counter. It's called "expanded polystyrene" or EPS. It can quickly fill a home trash bin and takes up lots of space in the landfill.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Check Out What You Can Do During a Weekend in Gaston County

Are you heading to Gaston County anytime soon? You can enjoy so many different activities and adventures during your weekend stay. Gaston County is a top-tier outdoor destination for those looking for something fun to do during the weekend. Unwind and connect with some of the amazing things that Gaston County has to offer!

